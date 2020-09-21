To expand the reach of its personalized voter information, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI) recently published its fall voter guide on VOTE411.org in both English and Spanish ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.
“One of the reasons we hear from voters on why they do not vote is because they do not know where to find information on the candidates. That is why we’re proud to offer our unbiased voter guide with information that will be on voters’ ballots,” said Eileen Newcomer, LWVWI voter education manager.
“Our VOTE411 voter guide is a nonpartisan resource to help voters prepare for elections," Newcomer added, "and we are eager to announce it will also be available in Spanish this fall."
VOTE411 is a “one-stop-shop” for nonpartisan election information, allowing voters to have access to personalized information. The resource provides unbiased candidate information for state and local offices, as well as information on how to request an absentee ballot and become a poll worker.
The general election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020. On the ballot are candidates for president and vice president of the United States, U.S. House of Representatives, the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly, and other local races.
More information about local races can be found on the LWVWI website.
LWVWI sent questionnaires to all the candidates whose names will appear on the November ballot. Each candidate’s responses are posted verbatim in the candidate’s own words and candidates who did not respond will be disclosed as “No candidate response” in the voter guide.
Also in the guide are links to available websites and social media accounts of these candidates, allowing voters to access important candidate information using VOTE411.
In the same method as in English, the candidate’s responses have also been translated into Spanish, allowing Spanish-speaking voters to have access to unbiased candidate information.
“Spanish-speaking voters in Wisconsin have limited access to election-related information in Spanish, nonetheless nonpartisan and unbiased candidate information,” said Eloisa Gómez, member of the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County. “Having the Spanish-language version of VOTE411 available to Spanish-speaking voters responds to this important need as they vote for candidates.”
Wisconsin voters can access information about the upcoming election in English at vote411.org/ballot and in Spanish at vote411.org/es/ballot.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is a grassroots, nonpartisan political organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government. There are 20 local Leagues in Wisconsin.
More information is available online at lwvwi.org.
