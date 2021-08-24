Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridge was full of life during Dane County’s Breakfast on the Farm on Saturday, Aug. 21. People streamed onto the property to enjoy a homemade breakfast, explore the farm and learn about the dairy industry. Because after a year of cancellations, it was about time southern Wisconsin finally had something to look forward to.
Cars were directed past the farm’s usual entrance and to a wide route through the corn fields. The short maze was a fun welcome from the Hinchley’s onto their farm for a day full of activities and good food.
The smell of pancake batter and scrambled eggs called guests over as they entered the dining area. Breakfast was served in one of the farm’s storage buildings. Volunteers happily greeted guests as they piled plates high with fresh pancakes, eggs, sausages, yogurt and milk. And while the day was warm well before noon, a volunteer made her way from table to table serving coffee.
Right outside of the dining area, guests could watch more volunteers prepare the breakfast food. Outdoor seating included picnic tables painted white with black drawings of farm animals.
People had the chance to cool down with a dish of ice cream from Sassy Cow Creamery, which served a delicious sample of vanilla and salty cow ice cream for anyone to try.
The expo area was a great source of information, samples and fun. The Hinchley’s themselves put together a display table describing their farm’s history. Crave Brothers Farmstead provided samples of their cheese. And kids of all ages sat down to get their faces painted with unique black spots and a pink nose to resemble a cow.
Throughout the day, guests could walk into the free stall barns and look at the animals. Parents watched as their children ran up to cows with their heads sticking out in the stalls. As the cows ate, the children pet their fuzzy heads and giggled with delight.
Opposite of the stall barns, people could feed the calves on the farm and hold chickens of any size. One toddler could only stare at the massive roosters clucking away in its pen as his father stood behind him.
Stalls sat around the farm, from milk samples to old farm motors to new tractors that people could interact with.
One of the activities on the farm was the My Dairyland Scavenger Hunt. Children raced around the property in an attempt to be the first to find the right amount of hints and win a t-shirt. A select few volunteers stood in specific places, awarding the hunters with stickers for their cards and dairy facts to keep them going.
Two separate spaces of grass had cornhole games set up. But this was no ordinary game of cornhole; the boards looked like a hunk of cheese. Guests took turns throwing the bags into one of the three yellow holes to win the game.
Near the entrance to the event was an entertainment stage. Underneath tents, hay bales were lined up with boards on top of them for guests to sit on. A semi-trailer acted as the stage where the Hinchley family hosted a question and answer session, organization leaders spoke, and people could test their dairy knowledge and play “Are you smarter than a farmer?” for a prize.
On the other side of the seating section, Down from the Hills Bluegrass Band performed. Their music floated around the farm during the day for all the guests to hear.
The Hinchley family pulled off Dane County’s dairy breakfast as smooth as butter. People indulged in dairy products of all kinds. Children with cow-like face paint delightedly explored the property. Overall, the farm was busy with the excitement of having thousands of people together after a year of unknowns.
The 2021 Dane County Breakfast on the Farm was a day that southern Wisconsin had anticipated and will remember fondly.
Tina Hinchley wrote out her feelings after the breakfast. “Dairy breakfasts are about sharing our farms with others who otherwise would never have an opportunity to learn about what we do, how we live, and what we love,” she said. “They are a living connection with our communities, and we must never let the Dairy Breakfasts end.”
While the Hinchley’s say farewell to the 2021 dairy breakfast, Dane County looks forward to another amazing event next year.