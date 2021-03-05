The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) has arrested and charged a person of interest in connection to the Feb. 23 homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Broadway Drive in Sun Prairie.
On March 4, the SPPD arrested Anthony Young, age 33, after locating him as a person of interest in connection with the homicide investigation.
The investigation determined Shanton S. Robinson, 29, of Marshall died from a homicidal firearm related trauma, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Robinson was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic at 2402 Winnebago St. in the City of Madison with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he subsequently died.
Sun Prairie police officers and detectives have been investigating the incident along with assistance from the Madison Police Department.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said over the last nine days, investigators from the SPPD have located and interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and conducted surveillance on multiple locations.
At 5:50 p.m. on March 4, the SPPD received information indicating a person of interest was located at an address on Pine Street in Sun Prairie.
"Because of the nature of the crime and use of a firearm, we received assistance from the Dane County Tactical Response Team," Cox said.
Officers and deputies were positioned in order to prevent any additional traffic to enter the scene for safety.
Young, from Sun Prairie, was taken into custody without incident and is being charged with first degree reckless homicide, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Individuals with information about the homicide are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.