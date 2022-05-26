Municipalities in the Deer-Grove EMS Commission are beginning to reevaluate the commission’s funding structure and ways of making decisions, following suggestions from an organizational study done in the last year.
The three communities with voting rights in the commission, the villages of Deerfield and Cottage Grove and the town of Cottage Grove, are beginning to renegotiate an intergovernmental agreement that sets down the governance and funding structures of the commission. This agreement is periodically updated.
The Deer-Grove EMS Commission took up early conversations of this agreement at its May 19 meeting. The village and town boards of all three municipal commission members have also initially discussed the agreement already.
Most notably, municipalities will likely consider the funding structure of the department, and what factors determine how much each municipality contributes to the EMS annual budget.
The current intergovernmental agreement says that the percentage of the EMS budget that each municipality pays is based on the equalized property value of that municipality.
However, a consultant hired by the district to do a staffing and operations study in 2021, Public Administration Associates of Whitewater, recommended in January that formula change.
PAA suggests funding calculations for each municipality be based its off the call volume to that community, and its population.
Deer-Grove EMS Director Eric Lang told the Deerfield Village Board Monday night that the two different formulas, percentage of equalized value and a formula based on call volume and population, yield fairly comparable results.
Changing the formula wouldn’t drastically change the financial contributions of each municipality, Lang said, but it would slightly increase the contribution of the villages of Deerfield and Cottage Grove, and decrease the contribution of the town of Cottage Grove.
Lang said he would likely have estimates of rates for village and town boards at the next board meetings.
PAA also recommended that two municipalities that contract with Deer-Grove EMS for services, the town of Pleasant Springs and the town of Deerfield, start following a similar funding model.
Lang shared on Monday night that in order to avoid massive fee jumps that could force those two townships to look elsewhere for EMS services, the commission could consider a gradual fee increase, working up to fully using the funding model.
The village of Cottage Grove has come out in support of changing the funding model to use call volume and population as the determining factors. The village shared comments on the proposed agreement with the commission in advance of the May 19 meeting.
Using call volume and population to generate a funding formula “is more accurate than the current funding formula (based solely on equalized value) which does not equate to where the District actually provides services,” the document said.
Deerfield village board member Arnold Evensen expressed concern over the formula at the Deerfield Village Board meeting Monday, over whether the villages would be required to shoulder increased financial responsibility in the agreement.
Decisions at the commission level
At the May 19 commission meeting, commission members also weighed the process for getting approval on large-scale decisions, like budget approvals in the fall. The village of Cottage Grove has proposed unanimous approval being required at the commission level, with communication with boards in advance of decisions on items like budgets or capital expenses.
The village of Cottage Grove also recommended that the commission chairperson role be scaled back to avoid overlap with the EMS chief, that decisions at the commission level require approval from all municipal boards, and that performance metrics be included in the governing agreement.
“The village of Cottage Grove appreciates that the members of the Deer-Grove EMS District seek to improve upon the existing Deer-Grove EMS District Agreement,” the village’s recommendation document said. “The village of Cottage Grove looks forward to engaging in the discussion to improve the district.”