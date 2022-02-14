Madison, Dane County will team in pandemic food access study

An upcoming study funded by Dane County and the city of Madison will look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected food insecurity across the county.
The city and county are each contributing $18,000 toward the study's cost, and the Dane County Food Council and Madison Food Policy Council are “providing input and guidance,” said officials with UW-Madison Extension Dane County, that is also involved in the effort, in an interview this week.
Access to healthy food has long been an issue for segments of Dane County’s population. It was last studied in-depth in “Hunger & Food Insecurity in Wisconsin and Dane County,” published in 2016 by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Other sources, like Wisconsin Food Security Project Mapping, have also tracked food access statewide.
And there have been narrowly focused local studies like Food Access Brief: Village of Marshall, Wis., that in 2017 examined food insecurity in that rural area.
Public Health Madison & Dane County’s 2016 study broadly defined food security as “the access to sufficient food for a healthy and active life for all household members at all times.”
“Conversely, food insecurity occurs when food access is insufficient or uncertain for at least one person in the household at some point in the year. When households are food insecure, people worry about food running out without having money to buy more. Often, they cut back on the size of meals or skip meals due to lack of money,” it said.
In a community, it continued, four “legs” must exist and work in tandem if hunger is to be kept at bay: economic security, access to affordable and healthy food, access to nutrition programs and access to emergency food.
In 2016, food access was a challenge for a significant percentage of Dane County's population. Public Health Madison & Dane County estimated then that 11.8% of all county residents and 17.5% of children were food insecure. And it said that insecurity was even higher in households with a disabled person (37.7%), Hispanic households (34.5%), African-American households (34.6%), households headed by a single mother (34.9%) and households below the federal poverty level (37.3%).
That study noted that many households appeared to have never fully recovered from the recession of 2008-2010, and that their food access challenges extended back to those years.
Then, beginning in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, worsening food access for many households that were already struggling and adding to their ranks, said Claire Mance, FoodWIse Healthy Communities Coordinator for UW-Madison Extension Dane County, and Jess Guffey Calkins, Community Food Systems Educator Extension Dane County, in a joint emailed response this week to questions submitted to them.
Mance and Guffey Calkins said evidence that an increasing number of Dane County residents have struggled with food access over the past two years include documented rising usage of programs like SNAP (FoodShare), WIC and Double Dollars; increased food pantry usage; rising unemployment which directly affects the ability to buy food; school closures that comprised children’s access to meal programs; and transportation stoppages that reduced many people’s ability to get to a grocery store.
They noted that food security “is a broad term that encompasses reliable access to sufficient nutritious, affordable, culturally relevant food,” and added that “it is well documented that the pandemic caused food security to be compromised on multiple levels throughout the entire country.”
Factors like supply chain disruptions are “believed to stressing the food system enough to create access gaps,” to food, Mance and Guffey Calkins further wrote.
“There are many moving parts within a food system that are interconnected and need to work together in order to result in food security for residents. When our food system (locally, nationally, and globally) was disrupted by the pandemic, the food supply chain and food security suffered, (exposing) the weakest linkages and pinch points in the food system," they wrote.
The hope with the new study is to identify and "strengthening these weaknesses/gaps will strengthen our food system, which in turn will bolster our food security and provide better protection of the food system in a future crisis,” they wrote.
Specific goals of the study are to gather new local data “demonstrate what is already known anecdotally about county food system gaps,” to develop “a clearer picture of the food system gaps,” and to find solutions, Mance and Guffey Calkins continued.
Mance and Guffey Calkins noted that education plays a large role in combating hunger, and UW-Extension is part of that.
Programs UW-Extension is involved in include FoodWise, a community education program it brings to schools, WIC clinics, senior centers, Head Start programs and community centers, teaching about things like healthy eating and active lifestyles.
FoodWise reaches about 50,000 low-income people a year across the state of Wisconsin, they said, and has had some recent special initiatives, including an effort in 2021 to get fresh produce baskets to families with young children.
UW Extension has also partnered with government agencies and private groups and businesses to connect families that need food with farmers markets; to support the expansion of community gardens and to teach gardening skills; to support local growers; and to teach money management in an effort to shore up one of the four “legs” of the food insecurity table.