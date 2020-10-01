State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor today proclaimed October as Keeping Kids Safe Online Month in Wisconsin.
“Thousands of Wisconsin students are learning in a virtual environment because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stanford Taylor said. “It is imperative families and schools stay informed about online behaviors, take note of how children interact with their peers and others online, teach them which information is too private to share, and how to manage their digital footprint. School districts also have a vital role in providing safe and secure systems to protect staff and educators.”
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Department of Justice have grown a partnership aimed at providing updated and valuable resources for students, families, and educators to help support the safe and responsible use of the internet.
“With so much of life happening online these days, knowing how to use the internet safely is extremely important,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “DOJ and DPI have a lot of resources available for families that want to get the conversation started about how kids can stay safe online.”
The DPI and DOJ resources focus on cyberbullying, mental health, appropriate social media use, and family supports for students. Visit the DPI’s Internet and Online Safety web page at https://dpi.wi.gov/internet-safety for more information. Additionally, the DPI continues working closely with schools and libraries across the state to ensure all students are safe online through cybersecurity and data privacy education. For information on the DPI’s work on cybersecurity and student data privacy, visit https://dpi.wi.gov/cyber-security and https://dpi.wi.gov/wise/data-privacy.
