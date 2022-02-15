Town of Sun Prairie weighs in on proposed Cottage Grove Amazon project

The proposed $200 million Amazon facility in the Village of Cottage Grove is expected to bring jobs and growth to Dane County, but neighbors of the mega-project say they won’t reap the benefits.
Town of Sun Prairie Chair Lyle Updike and a handful of town residents sat in virtually to a developer’s public meeting on the project eager to hear of the impact the facility will have on their lives.
Those opposed to the Amazon project outnumbered supporters at a neighborhood listening session on Monday, Feb. 7, with more than 80 virtual attendees.
Updike said the regional benefits of Amazon coming are grand, but he said other than residents getting jobs at the facility, the town won’t benefit from the project.
The town also has little direct power to get its concerns heard. The land for the project was annexed into the Village of Cottage Grove 10 years ago.
With the project in the Village of Cottage Grove, there are no elected officials that town residents can complain to, and with no boundary agreement between the town and village, Updike said it will be up to the town to advocate to state and county officials to see that ordinances are followed.
The proposed project, dubbed “Project Silver Eagle,” is a five-story warehouse distribution facility on a 130-acre lot located at the corner of County Highway N and County Highway TT.
Developer Trammell Crow Company said the facility will have a 650,000 sq. ft. base footprint and will be 93 feet tall. Amazon will use the facility for storing, sorting and transporting products.
Developers estimate the project will create 1,000-1,500 full-time jobs, with a $200 million capital investment. Construction could start in 2022.
Economic development advocates have praised the project as a game-changer to the Dane County economy, with the jobs and businesses moving in.
Updike has followed the project over the last month, looking out for the town’s needs and concerns.
Traffic and noise, stormwater drainage, and the diminished quality of life for town’s mostly rural residents are the top concerns, Updike said.
“It’s a mega project and they should be going above and beyond but they don’t want to do that, and that is disappointing,” Updike said.
With a large industrial facility being constructed on farm fields, Updike said there will be an environmental impact.
The local and county ordinances for the area are for single-family homes or small apartments, not designed for a project of this magnitude, Updike said.
“Even if a mega-project like this one complies with all the local and county ordinances, there is going to be 650,000 square feet of roof and acres and acres of parking lots that are going to be dumping stormwater into a single culvert,” Updike said.
He said the stormwater and sediment will also be flowing into the Koshkonong Creek. The town and city of Sun Prairie are part of the Koshkonong Water District and Updike said $700,000 was just spent to do significant maintenance to the watershed.
Updike would like to see Amazon developers pay an impact fee for the additional stormwater and sediment that is expected to be discharged when the proposed facility is built.
Town of Sun Prairie officials requested that the DNR and Dane County review the stormwater permits to make sure they comply with Chapter 14 of the Dane County ordinances.
“The bottom line is that we can make sure that they comply with the existing standards by either advocating with the DNR or Dane County,” Updike said.
Neighboring residents are also concerned about traffic and noise. Developers say that the roundabouts south of the proposed facility are designed to handle the projected traffic of the Amazon facility.
Updike said town residents expect there will be traffic back-ups and significant delays during peak commuter times, with semi-trucks and workers arriving and departing the facility.
Most of the semi-traffic, Updike expects, will use the interstate and county roads. If town roads are used, the town has the option to put a weight limit on its roads to curb truck traffic.
Updike said most Town of Sun Prairie residents heard about the project recently because the Village of Cottage Grove is only required to notify residents within the immediate vicinity of the proposed project.
But Updike said town residents have participated by showing up at the town hall for the virtual public hearing on Monday and getting more information.
Developers say they will mitigate some disruption to neighbors by installing landscaping, barriers to curb light and noise pollution.
Updike agrees that the proposed Amazon project is a benefit to the region but not necessary to neighbors.
“This is obviously going to reduce the quality of life for the neighboring resident who used to have a farm field as a neighbor and now are going to have a busy industrial complex with a lot of commuter traffic,” Updike said.
Developers are expected to bring a specific facility plan to the Cottage Grove Plan Commission on Feb. 16 and will be considered by the village board on Feb. 21.