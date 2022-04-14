The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin on April 7 gave its OK to a divisive, utility-scale scale solar project west of Cambridge.
Before a full, in-person audience of local elected officials, Cambridge-area residents, representatives of developer Invenergy, LLC, of Chicago, and others who supported and opposed the project that will stretch over 6,300 acres in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana, commission Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq and Commissioner Ellen Nowak voted to grant a certificate of public convenience and necessity to the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center.
A third commissioner, Tyler Huebner, recused himself from the discussion and vote.
In comments prior to considering a matrix list of statements about the project, that each required either their joint, point-by-point approval or rejection, Valcq and Nowak shared broad perspectives on the project’s year-long review process.
Invenergy affiliate Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, LLC, filed for the certificate of public convenience and necessity in April 2021, seeking approval for a 300-megawatt solar project and a 165-megawatt battery energy storage system. Solar panels are proposed to be installed on about 2,300 acres, with the rest of the acreage buffer zone and alternative locations for possible solar installation. The company secured lease contracts with property owners of about 4,600 acres, commissioners noted.
Nowak called the record compiled over the past year “voluminous,” and said she felt the process was “bogged down by numerous discovery disputes, motions related to this commission’s review of the application and other legal theories advanced by some of the intervenors.”
The case had about a dozen intervenors, who had special status in the proceedings, including the town of Christiana, village of Cambridge and Cambridge School District.
Nowak particularly characterized as lacking merit an effort in February by the town of Christiana and two town property owners, to have Invenergy’s application dismissed because they said it violated a provision in the state constitution that prohibits long-term farmland leases. Valcq said she agreed with that assessment.
Intervenors sought to have a series of conditions placed on the project, based on their concerns about property setbacks, property values, land use and future growth in the town of Christiana and village of Cambridge, the project’s proximity to Cambridge Elementary School and general safety issues.
The two commissioners also acknowledged that the proposed solar farm had stoked local division, but said that is not uncommon with any type of large-scale project.
“As we have seen with other CPCN projects in Wisconsin and around the country, siting of large-scale renewable projects, or really anything these days, brings about division in the local communities hosting the facility,” Nowak said. “Those who are recipients of long-term leases are pitted against,” their neighbors, she said.
However, Nowak continued, “what I find is that often those in opposition say they aren’t opposed to the concept of the project itself and in fact support renewable generation. They just don’t want it near them. It’s a ‘not in my backyard’ situation.”
Valcq similarly noted a “heightened level of NIMBYism,” in the Cambridge area's response to Koshkonong Solar, going as far as to say that “in my mind it rises to the level of BANANA, which is ‘build absolutely nothing anywhere near anything.’”
As the regulator of utilities in Wisconsin, the commission doesn't "have that luxury,” when utility companies are moving to retire aging existing power plants, Valcq said. “We have the obligation to ensure that the capacity in this state is sufficient to meet the needs of utility customers.”
Nowak also said she expects similar community division to arise elsewhere in the state as more large-scale renewable energy projects like Koshkonong Solar are proposed in coming years.
Decision matrix
In considering the matrix list of statements about the project, the two commissioners said there were not ”technically feasible” alternatives to Koshkonong Solar that would have produced the same amount of renewable energy.
“You can’t replace utility scale solar with every homeowner having rooftop solar,” Nowak said.
The commissioners said much of the public testimony submitted lacked expert analysis.
The commissioners refuted claims that Koshkonong Solar is not a merchant utility plant.
The two commissioners also said the project won't unreasonably interfere with the orderly growth of the town of Christiana or village of Cambridge, as those municipalities have argued.
“The key word is unreasonable. There is acknowledgement that there will be interference with the land use plans,” of Cambridge and the town of Christiana, Nowak said, going on to say nothing in the land use plan of either the village nor the town prohibits the project.
The project, meanwhile, “is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and their goals of more renewable energy,” Nowak said.
The commissioners also refuted the claim by Cambridge that Koshkonong Solar would impede its growth westward along the U.S. Highway 12-18 corridor. Nowak noted the village’s decision last year to reject a plan to annex and develop 114 acres along the highway.
And Nowak said that for property owners who entered into leases with Invenergy “are individual transactions." They were made by people who may “lease their land as they wish," she said.
The two commissioners agreed to impose some conditions, including requiring stray voltage testing within a half-mile of the project site; requiring visual buffers and screening for nearby homes; requiring fencing around solar arrays that allows wildlife to pass through; and requiring lithium-ion batteries from the project to be properly recycled or disposed of.
The commissioners rejected other suggested conditions, including those that would have required Invenergy to hire an independent environmental monitor and that would have required a standard setback from surrounding properties. The commissioners said setback distances could be negotiated on a case-by-case basis. “If we were to pick a number it would be absolutely arbitrary,” Nowak said.
“I think it would garner more opposition,” because it would limit the developer’s flexibility, Valcq agreed.
And the commissioners rejected a request from the town of Christiana to set a series of conditions related to fire and emergency services.
Reaction
“I couldn’t be more disappointed with the commission’s decision today,” said Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook.
“They clearly did not consider the public or landowners. The only thing in their consideration was the utilities,” said Chris Klopp, of the group Soul of Wisconsin, that had opposed the project.
Others weighed in in the hours after the decision.
“We are excited to have achieved this milestone for the Koshkonong Solar and Storage project, which will bring significant environmental and economic benefits to Dane County. We appreciate all the public involvement in this process, and we are ready to continue our work alongside the community to prepare the project for construction and deliver on its substantial local benefits,” Dan Litchfield, Invenergy's vice president for renewable development, said in an email.
Matt Johnson, field operations director with the Wisconsin Land and Liberty Coalition, a non-profit focused on building education, awareness and support for renewable energy projects in the state of Wisconsin, said in an email that “the Koshkonong Solar Project will be another great solar project that benefits the state of Wisconsin."
“Shared revenue payments to Dane County and to the towns of Deerfield and Christiana will provide substantial funding for decades on critical projects the local communities want to see happen. Farmers and landowners will be able to diversify their income and grow solar power that benefits the local region,” Johnson wrote. “Hundreds of construction jobs and long-term operations and maintenance will benefit the local community with jobs and economic activity. I am pleased the Public Service commissioners respected the private property rights of the farmers and landowners who are voluntarily participating in this project as Wisconsin continues its transition to more renewable energy.”
Town of Christiana property owner Tara Vasby, meanwhile, expressed dismay at the outcome.
"The PSC Commissioners quite literally slapped our community across the face and called us names,” Vasby wrote in an email. “We, the community of Cambridge and the intervenors and non-participating landowners, were told that all of our testimony and our requests for modification to Invenergy's planned footprint were of no substance and were only complaints. The commissioners said that the only difference between this project and the other utility scale solar projects that they have already approved was that there were more 'NIMBYs' in this community. They didn't even consider individual hardships, and instead, again claimed that our requests and evidence were merely complaints and that we were NIMBYs."
“Further, they very clearly set a precedent today - and not a good one. The PSC commissioners have clearly stated that any community or impacted landowner who tries to fight against any solar plant application that is coming before the PSC shouldn't even bother because they consider us all NIMBYs and that they fully support the utilities. In short, every inch of farmland in Wisconsin is now a target of utility scale solar and merchant developers, like Invenergy,” Vasby continued. “The only recourse at this point is to get the Legislature to take action and draft rules for the siting of utility scale solar plants."
Frank Jablonski, of Progressive Law Group, of Madison, is an attorney representing Christiana residents Roxann Engelstad and Ed Lovell.
“The contempt with which these Commissioners treated the affected communities and citizens is breathtaking. The commission refused every request to reduce the burdens on the village, the township, the school district and the rural landowners who will have to live with the project for the rest of their lives,” Jablonski said in an email. “The commission’s commentary also seemed calculated to send a message across the state: energy sprawl is your future, and whenever it is asked neither citizens nor communities nor common sense nor local environments will stand in the way.”
In an email, Cambridge Superintendent Marggie Banker said the school district "is in the process of reviewing the Public Service Commission’s recent decision and will be evaluating next steps."
And Rob Danielson, who had intervened on behalf of those opposing the project, said in an email that "my hope from the exhausting and saddening experience is the public at large can at least grasp how disturbingly dismissive of public interests our PSC commissioners have become in exercising their statutory options to determine where and how these enormous power plants are sited. Koshkonong would become the largest power plant in Wisconsin, excluding 800 acres of almost immediate additions which the commissioners failed to mention."
"The Commissioner's treatment of municipal and landowner pleas to make adjustments in siting, fencing and added tree screens, demonstrates how pro-corporate and anti-public our presiding commissioners have become," Danielson continued. And "with 1,051 flexible acres at their discretion, Commissioners Valcq and Nowak choose to disallow a single inch of public accommodation while name-calling those pleading for reduce local hardships, 'NIMBY.' Is the commissioners' intent to signal hundreds of Wisconsin communities soon to face multiple square mile solar power plants, that, no matter what, the commission will enforce corporate priorities? Though aggressively aimed at the public, it is the commissioners who leveraged 'BANANA' principles in ordering the plant to be built exclusively utility specifications. Had the commissioners taken time to read the public comments, they would have seen that non-locals in support of the project also asked that local setback requests be honored."
"I can only conclude that the commissioners did not read my 20 pages of analysis and spreadsheets based exclusively on Focus on Energy studies entirely overseen by the commission," Danielson also said. "Instead of addressing the unchallenged finding that Koshkonong Solar would be 30% less cost-effective at removing CO2 emissions than comparable investments in Focus, I was criticized for participating as a concerned ratepayer and only using studies, which apparently, the commissioners could not pause long enough to recognize as their own."