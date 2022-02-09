An alleged bank robber will make a preliminary court appearance Feb. 10 after being arrested at his girlfriend’s Waterloo home in late January. Alan Schade, 43, of Columbus, was charged in Dodge County Circuit Court with robbery of a financial institution and three counts of bail jumping, all felonies. If convicted, he faces $130,000 in fines and 58 years in prison.
According to a criminal complaint, authorities were aided in the arrest by Schade’s wearing of an ankle bracelet with GPS tracking, related to a separate felony case in Waukesha.
Schade is alleged to have robbed the Horicon Bank in Neosho in rural Dodge County about 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 26. Surveillance video from outside the bank picked up Schade allegedly driving off in a black four-door 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado. But, that surveillance video did not pick up the license plate number.
A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado matching the description of the suspect vehicle at the bank was spotted on a camera from a Dodge County Sheriff’s squad at about 3:34 p.m. the same day, about a mile north of Neosho at the intersection of State Highways 60 and 67. This time, the license plate was visible, and came back as registered under Schade’s name, according to the complaint.
Dodge County detectives issued a Wisconsin Crime Alert on the Neosho bank robbery and tracked down the Silverado at a home in Waterloo, where Schade was taken into custody.
The owner of the house, identified as Schade’s girlfriend in the complaint, confirmed he lived there. A search warrant was executed at the home and clothing was found that matched the description of what was worn by the suspect during the robbery.
Schade’s cash bond was set at $250,000 in connection with the Horicon Bank robbery with the conditions that he cannot have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the bank and its employees. Schade must also not leave the State of Wisconsin while the case is pending.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a bank alarm at 3:19 p.m. on Jan. 26 from the bank on South Schuyler Street in Neosho.
Although he didn’t display a weapon, Schade walked into the bank and gave a note to the teller stating, “Put everything in the bag and no one will get hurt.” He then handed the teller a white, plastic grocery bag.
The teller gave Schade marked U.S. currency, known as “bait money,” which had known and documented serial numbers, the complaint stated.
The two tellers told investigators he had come into the bank the same day about noon and asked for a deposit slip and left. They believed he was conducting surveillance of the bank.
It was Schade’s second alleged area bank robbery in a week.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had issued a Wisconsin Crime Alert for a robbery at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at a bank in Ixonia.
According to the complaint, Jefferson County investigators shared photographs of Schade’s vehicle in the Ixonia incident, the same vehicle used in Neosho.
A Dodge County detective tracedthe the GPS monitor’s history to tie Schade to the bank in Ixonia. That GPS history also showed Schade was at the Neosho bank both at noon and at the time of the robbery there, according to the complaint.
-Ryan Spoehr contributed to this report.