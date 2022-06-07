After a push to extend Dane County’s ATV and UTV pilot program to a stretch of road in the town of Medina and approval across Dodge County, a nearby village has authorized use of them on its streets.
The village of Cambridge will now allow ATVs and UTVs to be driven on village streets.
In a 5-1 decision, with village president Mark McNally dissenting, the Cambridge Village Board voted to approve an ordinance that would allow utility terrain vehicles and all terrain vehicles to drive on roads in the village with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.
The board also decided on May 24 to ask a local UTV/ATV club to help financially with the cost of signage for the ordinance change, and to revisit the ordinance in 90 days to address any possible issues.
The decision comes after the UTV/ATV club came to the village requesting the change. Several members of the club, and greater community, spoke in support of the ordinance at a public hearing on May 24.
Village board members shared that they supported the move due to possible economic development benefits, tourism advantages and increased accessibility for residents. They said that allowing UTVs and ATVs would draw people to the community to support local businesses, pass through to pick up trails, and increase accessibility for residents already living here.
“In a village thats becoming more and more inclusive why as a village board would we want to become so exclusive,” Village Trustee Kris Breunig said.
The proposal did draw concern from law enforcement and cause some board members to pause due to safety concerns.
Joe Fiess, a Dane County Deputy Sheriff serving the Cambridge area, weighed in on the topic, saying he saw this as an unnecessary risk for the village.
Fiess and his colleagues “view ATV ordinances as unnecessary and do not agree with having such an ordinance,” Fiess told the village board.
Fiess said that ATVs and UTVs could potentially elicit noise complaints, occupy significant officer time trying to enforce such an ordinance, and other challenges.
Fiess expressed concern over the safety implications of the decision, especially as it related to teenage drivers and injuries.
McNally shared that he chose to oppose the ordinance due to the inclusion of ATVs. He could see the benefits of UTVs, and thought they might have a slightly more safe build. But he said, having experience with teens driving ATVs, he couldn’t support opening village roads to ATVs.
Bill Blaska of the Quad County Runners UTV/ATV Club, speaking on April 26, noted growing support for allowing ATVs and UTVs on local roads. Statewide, many municipalities are updating their ordinances to allow that, Blaska said.
“It’s growing extremely fast,” and is generating tourism dollars and supporting the statewide economy, Blaska said. “It’s one of the fastest growing family activities in the state,” he continued, noting that in 16 counties including Jefferson County “every single county road is open to riders.”