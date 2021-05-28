The start of summer can be a busy time for everyone, so the Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens to avoid being a target for criminals by securing homes and vehicles.
Law enforcement throughout Dane County is seeing another spike in thefts. To avoid being an easy target for crimes of opportunity, create a routine of locking vehicles, garage doors and home entry doors at all times. Do not leave valuables in vehicles. An extra precaution we suggest is taking the garage door opener out of the vehicle at night.
The vast majority of car thefts and property thefts are occurring from unlocked vehicles, some of which even have the keys inside. Citizens can significantly decrease the chances of being a victim of theft by simply locking vehicles and doors.