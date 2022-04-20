 Skip to main content
Lake Mills man runs model of Milwaukee Beer Line in his basement

Boelter and the Beer Line
Lake Mills resident Bob Boelter runs a locomotive and several cars on the Milwaukee Beer Line replica he built in his basement. Boelter had an interest in trains when he was younger but became a model railroad hobbyist after buying a locomotive during the early part of his career in advertising.

The locomotive pulls several cars down the line in Milwaukee, ending at an area near the facilities of the city’s three brewing companies. The cars are hauling various ingredients to brew the beer. There’s also a dock for loading the newsprint for the city’s newspaper and a warehouse facility as stops along the route.

Bob Boelter has been operating this rail line in the basement of his Lake Mills home for the past few years. He is a model railroader, a hobby that he has been involved in for decades.

“I’m over 80 now so I go back to a time when trains were really important in the country’s commerce and all of that,” Boelter said. “I found trains just fascinating.”

His interest in model railroads as a youth faded as Boelter attended college. He had purchased a few non-operational model trains before entering college but those “ended up being stored away in a drawer, they were never on display.”

It was while working at an advertising agency in Milwaukee when the Lake Mills resident returned to the interest. He found a model locomotive he was interested in buying. It cost around $80, “which was a tremendous amount of money back then.”

Beer Line
A yellow boxcar drops of newsprint for the Milwaukee newspaper while a white boxcar drops off beer-making ingredients at one of the city’s three breweries. Bob Boelter made a replica of the 1980s railroad line known as the Beer Line in the basement of his home.

In an effort to buy the model, he decided he would be able to save up for it if he cut back on his smoking.

“I said I’d save a dollar a day and I physically had to put the dollar in a jar but 80 days later I had stopped smoking and got that locomotive,” Boelter said.

His hobby began to build from that locomotive.

When Boelter and his wife, Maureen (Mo), lived in Madison the entire 1,500 square foot basement of their home was occupied by a model railroad.

“It was meant to operate like a real railroad but the problem was I was also running a business at the time so I spent all my time building (the model) and it turned out to be a pretty elaborate photo display.

“I wrote probably a dozen articles for model railroad magazines about what I was doing but never got around to operating it,” Boelter said.

At the time, he was considered a “lone wolf” in the model railroad community because Boelter was not working with many other people who were involved in the hobby. Ultimately, that shifted as the hobbyist became more involved with the greater community.

When a 1997 National Model Railroad Association (NMRA) convention was conducted in Madison Boelter was tasked with the publicity and marketing for the event. He also designed the logo for the convention, which led to designing the logo for the 2001 convention in St. Louis.

Boelter also volunteers with the Mad City Model Railroad Show and Sale.

“It’s fun and it’s really popular for young families and you’ll see grandparents and their grandchildren,” he said.

Stopping at Pabst
It wouldn’t be the Milwaukee Beer Line if there wasn’t a stop at the Pabst Brewing Company. While Bob Boelter purchased the trains and kits to make the model, he built the larger structures representing the breweries using foam core with printed overlays.

Recreating the Milwaukee Beer Line

When the Boelters moved to Lake Mills, their new home was smaller than the one in Madison. But, Boelter found a way to accommodate his model railroad setup.

“It’s actually a model of a segment in Milwaukee that was called the Beer Line. The line ended at the Schlitz Brewing Company and a facility of the Pabst Brewing Company and across the river from the Blatz Brewing Company,” Boelter said. “It was a pretty busy line.”

It took a few years to get the Beer Line to its current status, which Boelter said is about 90% completed. He said even if the model gets completely finished, there are always improvements that can be made.

“The pandemic helped a lot with getting it closer to finished,” he said with a laugh. One of the major improvements to the model was the addition of a new park, which is built up in a higher plane of the flat.

“I worked to build this park all up and then I named it Corona Park,” Boelter said, as a nod to the pandemic.

The scale he uses is referred to as G-scale, a size that originated from Germany and was intended for outdoor garden model railroads.

“The size of trains I have are really meant for outdoor garden railroading but I was able to accommodate it inside the house,” Boelter explained.

The G-scale trains are all battery operated “so there’s no electricity on the tracks,” he said. “And that has simplified things greatly because electricity has never been a friend of mine. Especially when its mobile because then a lot of things can go wrong whether its the electricity of the track that’s not getting there or the wheels on the locomotive are faulty or not working. It can be really frustrating when it isn’t running smoothly but battery powered runs very smoothly.”

All of Boelter’s prototypes are circa 1980s American locomotives and cars including box cars, hopper cars, open hopper cars and refrigerated cars. To maintain accuracy, he uses pictures of the actual Beer Line from that decade.

Boelter builds some of the structures on the model allowing him to replicate the actual buildings the line once passed by or stopped at in addition to making sure it aligns with the scale of the model railroad.

The buildings are created using foam core and covered with printed overlays.

Corona Park
During the pandemic Bob Boelter built up a corner of his model railroad to create Corona Park. He said his model is about 90% complete, but added even when it’s finished, improvements can continue to be made.

Other parts of the model are created from purchased kits that need to be assembled.

“It’s all kinds of authentic in terms of what it looks like,” Boelter said.

