Wisconsin farmers and their families could have access to an additional mental-health resource, thanks to an initiative Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) officials hope to introduce this year.
DATCP’s Farmer Wellness Program Coordinator Karen Endres said her division has partnered with a life coach whose message they believe will inspire area farmers to reframe their thinking – and see the positive impacts of their work – rather than dwell on the challenges that come with it.
“It’s really trying to talk farmers into changing their mindset,” said Endres, a farm operator who heads DATCP’s mental-health efforts. “So instead of thinking, ‘It’s so cold out there; I don’t want to go outside,’ they think, ‘I’ve got a really important job. I’m going out and we’re going to get some milk. And that milk is going to have an impact on someone’s life.’”
Wisconsin Agricultural Statistics have placed the number of farms in the state at nearly 65,000.
Those operations are a major economic driver, with the dairy industry itself contributing $45.6 billion to the state’s economy each year. The data attests to the importance of farming in Wisconsin, and one could argue that all residents should be happy with the work farmers do.
Unfortunately, that’s not always the case for those in the field.
Endres said maintaining a positive mindset can be difficult for many in the agricultural industry due to stressors such as isolation, unpredictable income, farm management and family conflicts.
That’s where professional speaker Penn Vieau comes in.
A life-change coach with more than 25 years’ experience in the field of motivational speaking, Vieau has spoken with groups across the nation to promote positivity and encourage audiences to make life-affirming changes. He’s no stranger to the agricultural industry, though.
Having grown up in a farming family himself, Vieau said he is familiar with the challenges confronting today’s ag workers. But he’s also aware of the positive impacts that their work has.
“If every farmer got out of bed in the morning and thought about that, if that was his or her drive, (farming) would be a lot more enticing,” said Vieau, who interned with Endres at the Department of Agriculture. “Look for those positive situations instead of focusing on the negative. So that’s my role, getting people excited about farming and pointing them to the resources that they have.”
Vieau and Endres have spent the past year and a half producing an audio podcast, called “Rural Realities,” sharing information about ways agricultural workers can manage stress on the farm.
Now, they’re hoping to share that message with live audiences.
“So if you need somebody to come to your event, to promote mental health in a way that resonates with your farming team – makes them feel the value, gets them fired up and excited about being a farmer – I want to (help),” Vieau said. “That is what I’m trying to do, get farmers fired up about farming.”
Vieau said no speaking engagements are scheduled at this time, but he and Endres are hopeful that an event will be held in the near future, whether in-person or virtually.
They encouraged farmers to check out their podcast in the meantime, as its message is similar.
“What really got this conversation going is our Rural Realities podcast,” Endres said, “another avenue to get information out there to farmers, where they can listen in their tractor or in the barn, and try to tell them that they’re not alone, and that there are resources out there that they can access.”
Endres said the podcast is one of several initiatives that the Wisconsin Farm Center has introduced to provide mental-health resources to farmers. Others have included online support groups, a 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline, tele counseling, and vouchers for farmers and their families to receive counseling services from participating providers.
Those interested in any of the services should visit DATCP’s Farmer Wellness Program website, at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/FarmerMentalHealthWellness.aspx.