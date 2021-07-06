Celebrated scientist George Washington Carver meant the world to John Pickle’s dad.
“My father thought the sun rose and set with him,” said Pickle, who has authored a new book entitled “One of His Boys: The Letters of Johnnie Pickle and His Mentor, George W. Carver.”
A Lodi resident, Pickle has packaged correspondence between his father and the celebrated scientist that took place between 1932-1938. Pickle said it’s a relatively easy read and is not meant to be an academic tome.
The beginning of a friendship
Carver mentored Pickle’s father, Johnnie, when his dad was a student at The University of Mississippi, commonly referred to as Ole Miss. Johnnie Pickle finished his undergraduate studies there and then went to graduate school at the University of Wisconsin for geology.
The two first met in 1929 and then reconnected again in 1932, when Johnnie Pickle served as a guide for Carver, who used to go out looking for props when he gave speeches to crowds as big as 3,000-5,000 people. He’d seek out things like rocks and plants.
Of course, Carver gained fame for his work with the peanut, but he was a Renaissance man. Not only was Carver, who was raised on a plantation, a great chemist, but he was also a master chef, an accomplished artist, and a musician, among other things. He taught botany and agriculture at Tuskegee University for 47 years to the children of ex-slaves, seeking to raise up “the man farthest down” by teaching practical farming methods with crops like peanuts and soybeans, rather than cotton, which exhausted the soil. Carver also aimed to improve relations between blacks and whites.
Pickle said he had a tremendous bond with his students, who he considered his children. They were his boys, all of them college graduates in fields ranging from business to geology. The color of their skin didn’t matter to Carver, said Pickle.
Many were scientists. One of them was Johnnie Pickle, who moved to Wisconsin to attend the UW after finishing his undergraduate work at Ole Miss in 1932. After graduation, Johnnie Pickle spent three days with Carver. They would take walks, and Carver would often quote scripture. Pickle’s dad then moved north. He needed to establish residency in Wisconsin, so he worked and saved his money and registered to vote in the state.
Initially, Pickle’s dad had to declare his intention to pursue a PhD, and while he earned enough credits at the UW to get a master’s degree, he wasn’t able to finish the PhD work there. So, he changed course and ended up getting a master’s degree in education. Following in his dad’s footsteps, John Pickle has a PhD in entomology. Carver, who died in 1943, was also an entomologist.
“With everything he studied, (Carver) wanted to master it,” said John Pickle.
Commanding respect
Chemistry was considered Carver’s best subject, though, as he specifically excelled in organic physiological chemistry, breaking plants down to their constituents. At the same time, Carver was frugal and always looked like a homeless person, said John Pickle.
Nevertheless, Carver commanded respect, and Pickle’s father revered him. That comes through in the letters of Pickle’s book.
“I was struck by the almost parental and childlike devotion between the two. The letters are very, very personal,” said Pickle.
The book started out as a 400-page behemoth, but it was eventually whittled down to 130 pages, including historical photos of Carver. Pickle said he began work on the book in 2017. It was released in April.
The letters were saved by Pickle’s dad and kept in a drawer. They were in the family house in the Ozarks, where they eventually settled. Pickle said his father, who was raised in Aberdeen, Mississippi, finally earned his PhD when he was 51 years old. He worked with Native Americans and taught at a small college.
“He used to talk about Dr. Carver and tell stories about him,” said Pickle.
The family knew about the letters, but John was the only one to make copies. They were almost destroyed, however, as a family of mice had decided to make a nest in them.
In 1932, for Christmas, Carver sent Johnnie an original painting he did. Pickle also said one of the things he learned about Carver through his dad and his research was that Carver was very funny. He said Carver was always joshing around with his boys and his students.
“He was kind of a geek, I guess you’d say, but a really bright geek,” said Pickle.
Carver and Johnnie Pickle became pretty close, according to Pickle. Johnnie even wrote a letter for Carver’s remembrance book, a collection of letters that was given to Carver as a gift. However, the book was destroyed in a fire. Pickle’s letter is the only one that remains. As such, it is a unique document that’s included in his son’s new book.
Arranged chronologically, the letters tell the story of the relationship between Carver and Johnnie Pickle. The hardest part of the process for his son was scaling back on the book.
“I dreamed it would be a reference book,” said Pickle. “If it had, it would have been more academic.”
Pickle still has the original 400-page version, which he plans to donate to Tuskegee University. He worked with an archivist from the school to select photos for his book. Some have never been seen in print before.
First book
“One of His Boys: The Letters of Johnnie Pickle and His Mentor, George W. Carver” is Pickle’s first book. He doesn’t expect to do another one.
“It took so much out of me,” said Pickle.
The family has learned a lot about Johnnie Pickle through the book. One of his daughters didn’t know he went by the name Johnnie, who was also a boxer and played football his first year at Ole Miss before turning his full attention to his studies after a knee injury.
As for Pickle’s son, he eventually landed in Wisconsin after finding a job with Bio Technica Agriculture in Durand. He later went to work for United Agri Products, which became ConAgra, retiring in 2003. He even got a patent for using herbicides and fertilizer. A Vietnam veteran, Pickle was an air traffic controller in the service. He comes from a family of veterans. The family has even owned a camp for kids alongside a river and a bluff in Illinois.
Pickle’s brother and sister were missionaries. In all, he is one of eight kids. Three have doctorates, five have master’s degrees. Among them are a teacher, a preacher and theologian, plus “one real good truck driver,” said Pickle, who plans on giving talks about his book in the area in the coming weeks and months, including one at the Lodi Public Library.
Pickle will also be giving a presentation on his book Sept. 11 at the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, Missouri.