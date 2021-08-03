Madison, Dane County employees will be have to be vaccinated, or take weekly COVID-19 test (copy)

All city of Madison and Dane County employees soon will be required to offer proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or provide a negative weekly COVID-19 test.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Sayta Rhodes-Conway joined Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, in announcing the upcoming change Aug. 3.
The city and county officials said the change would go into effect in the next couple of weeks, pending finalization of some details.
While 70% of the county’s population has been vaccinated, Parisi explained the delta variant is very contagious, and dangerous.
Dane County employs about 2,400 people. County officials said they do not know how many county employees have been fully vaccinated. This new rule will apply to all employees, whether they work from home or work in an office.
Those who do not comply with the new mandate will be subjected to discipline, officials said.
Parisi said the hope is that change will help put COVID-19 behind Dane County “once and for all.”