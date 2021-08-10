37th Assembly Rep. Will Penterman (R-Columbus) was appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to serve on four committees for the 2021-22 legislative session.
“I am excited to getting to work representing the folks who have elected me,” said Penterman. “We have a long legislative session still ahead of us.”
Penterman’s committee assignments are Education, Veterans and Military Affairs, Housing and Real Estate, and Constitution and Ethics.
“I look forward to reviewing proposed legislation on these committees and strengthening Wisconsin laws to foster a better business climate for our district.”
The representative’s office is located at 8 West at the Wisconsin State Capitol. He can be reached at (608) 266-9650 or by e-mail at Rep.Penterman@legis.wisconsin.gov.
The 37th Assembly District includes portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson Counties.