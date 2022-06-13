Dane County libraries are looking for high school graduates of color to apply for one of four positions in the Ripple Internship Program.
The program will be in cohorts with applications due July 15 for the first one.
Interns will work in the Dane County libraries, learn about librarianship and explore its potential career pathways.
The internship is largely supported by Beyond the Page, an endowment that funds free humanities programs at Dane County libraries.
Dane County Library Service Director Tracy Herold said the goal is to improve equity in libraries.
“We know that we have work to do in regards to diversifying our collections, programs and staffing,” Herold said. “The staffing piece continues to pose the toughest challenge.
The Ripple Internship Program also receives support from the Madison Community Foundation and Dane County libraries. Herold said the program provides a unique opportunity for libraries to become more representative of their communities and for students to explore a career path they may not have thought of before.
Beyond the Page Manager Alicia Trevino-Murphy said it’s important that the students have a positive experience.
“This isn’t just learning on the job; it’s learning about the field,” Trevino-Murphy said.
Students will complete a five-part curriculum introducing librarianship. The final lesson will highlight career pathways and will include a tour of the UW-Madison iSchool to learn about graduate education in library science.
To apply, students should submit items to Trevino-Murphy at trevino-murphy@dcls.info. Those items include PDFs of a current resume and a 1-2 page essay. The essay should include how experiences have been in libraries, any changes one may suggest in public libraries and why one is interested in the program.
A 1-3 minute video via Google Drive, YouTube or Vimeo should also be submitted to express what the applicant believes is the most important role libraries play in communities and their top 3 strengths and/or priorities that they would bring to the role.
The internship runs for a semester and pays $16 per hour for 10 hours a week.