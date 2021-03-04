The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) is seeking a 33-year-old male to speak with in connection to the Feb. 23 homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Broadway Drive in Sun Prairie.
The SPPD is looking to speak with Anthony Young, age 33, regarding the homicide investigation. Young is 6’4” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.
The investigation has determined Shanton S. Robinson, 29, of Marshall died from a homicidal firearm related trauma, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Robinson was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic at 2402 Winnebago St. in the City of Madison with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he subsequently died.
Sun Prairie police officers and detectives are currently investigating the incident along with assistance from the Madison Police Department.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
