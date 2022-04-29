Avian influenza infections at Wisconsin poultry farms have led to the depopulations of millions of birds since last March. Fortunately for songbird enthusiasts, it’s still safe to feed backyard birds. According to experts, those wild birds are less likely to be exposed to the flu.
Isolated cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been reported in other wild bird populations, according to Mandy Kamps, a wildlife health conservation specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, but mainly in areas across the state where waterfowl congregate.
“In the state here, we’ve had a number of reports of individual birds. We’ve had a couple of reports of a small group of swans in the Polk County area,” Kamps said about the HPAI infections.
Kamps said the DNR is getting reports of birds statewide that are showing possible symptoms of HPAI. A greater number of reports are in wetland areas with habitat where waterfowl and other birds congregate, she said.
Less social birds, such as raptors and scavenger birds, like crows and turkey vultures, are also at risk, likely because they can feed on waterfowl.
Kamps said avian influenza comes in a number of varieties, some more harmful than others. The strain identified recently can cause severe illness.
But due to their behavior, songbirds are less likely to contract the avian influenza reported in waterfowl.
“For this strain right now, it’s our waterbirds, raptors, and our avian scavengers like crows and vultures. Those are the birds right now that testing has shown that they’re the most susceptible to this strain,” Kamps said. “The thing about songbirds is they’re not really spending time in those wetland areas. They’re not in that type of environment where they could be exposed.”
The same is true for wild turkeys, Kamps said, adding that during turkey hunting season, the DNR received a number of inquiries.
While some states are recommending taking bird feeders down, Kamps said if feeders are kept clean and don’t attract other animals, songbirds should be safe. She advises keeping the ground underneath them free of seed that could attract other animals, particularly if waterfowl come to feed there.
To protect birds against not only avian influenza but other illnesses, feeders should be routinely washed with detergent or with a bleach solution and then allowed to dry in the sun, she said. Kamps also advised cleaning seed that has fallen to the ground during wet spring weather.
According to the Department of Trade, Agriculture and Consumer Protection, HPAI has been found in poultry in seven Wisconsin counties, including Jefferson, Polk, Barron, Columbia, Sheboygan, Racine and Rock. Wild birds in nine counties have tested positive for the illness, DTACP reported in an April 25 update.
In March, Henry Vilas Zoo closed its aviary to protect its bird population.