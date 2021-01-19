On Monday, Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney announced his retirement from law enforcement.
Mahoney was first elected to the office in 2006, and has been a law enforcement officer for over 41 years, including 40 of those years with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout his years of service, he has been involved in a wide array of committees and boards on the local, statewide and National level. He currently serves as the President of the National Sheriff’s Association.
“My 41-years in law enforcement, the past 14 as Dane County Sheriff, have been a true labor of love for my community and the citizens we serve. I strive every day to make someone’s life better and to earn the trust of the communities we serve. There have been days of extreme heartbreak and days filled with great rewards. I just hope I’ve made a difference,” Mahoney said.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi issued the following statement regarding the retirement of Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney:
“Few people will have such a profound and positive impact on an organization and community than what Dave Mahoney accomplished in his four decades of public service, most recently as Sheriff of our county.
“Dave led the Sheriff’s Office with grace and dignity, displaying every day the values we hold so dearly in this community. Dave championed not only for the men and women of law enforcement, but also for the individuals they came into contact with. Dave Mahoney advocated for and directly administered some of the most progressive criminal justice reforms in our county’s history.
“Dave believed in addressing the contributing social factors that can lead to greater occurrence of law enforcement contact — poverty, substance abuse and addiction, and mental health challenges. His active support of the county’s work in these areas has reduced recidivism and re-connected individuals with family and community. His work reduced what was a burgeoning jail population when he first became Sheriff and ended the very costly endeavor of moving inmates out of this county to other jails.
“I am proud to call Dave a friend and colleague and am incredibly grateful for the many years we served together. On behalf of everyone in Dane County, thank you Dave for your unwavering work to make this community safer and our criminal justice system smarter.”
Because Mahoney is retiring prior to the end of his four-year term, Gov. Tony Evers will be responsible for appointing his replacement. Sheriff Mahoney’s retirement will be effective in May of 2021. He looks forward to spending more time with his family and continuing to be involved in community-based efforts to advance law enforcement and criminal justice reforms, and moving closer to procedural justice.
