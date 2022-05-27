The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies across the country to reinforce the lifesaving benefit of wearing a seatbelt. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will dedicate more resources to traffic enforcement during the Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which runs from now through June 5.
Dodge County Sgt. Jermey Wolfe said the sheriff’s department’s goal is to save lives, not just hand out tickets.
“Buckling up is one of the easiest and most effective steps you can take to survive a crash. It’s not just a safe thing to do, it’s the law,” Wolfe said.
Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every person was properly restrained on the road, Wolfe said. About 88% of Wisconsin motorists wear seatbelts, which is below the national average. That number has been dropping, and half of the drivers and passengers involved in deadly traffic crashes in Wisconsin in 2021 were not wearing seatbelts.
Wisconsin’s primary seatbelt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seatbelt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children. Failure to fasten a seatbelt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. nationwide were not wearing seat belts.
“That is why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement,” Wolfe said.
The annual campaign also coincides with the first summer travel holiday. As more cars are out on the roads during Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement officials are asking everyone to buckle up and stay safe.
“No matter how long the trip, or where you’re going, you’re safest when you buckle up. If you know a friend or family member who does not use their seatbelt, ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this life-saving message to avoid tragedy on the roads as summer approaches,” Wolfe said.
There are many myths surrounding seatbelt usage, Wolfe said.
“There seems to be a misconception among those who drive and ride in pickup trucks that their larger vehicles will protect them better than other vehicle types would in a crash,” Wolfe said. “The numbers say otherwise.”
Nationally, 58% of pickup truck occupants who were killed in 2019 were not buckled compared to 43% of passenger car occupants who were not wearing seat belts when they were killed.
Wolfe said too many people wrongly believe they are safe in the back seat unrestrained.
Nationally, 45% of all front seat passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2019 were unrestrained, but 58% of those killed in back seats were unrestrained.
“It’s better to arrive alive,” Wolfe said. “Make sure you are wearing your seatbelt correctly. Place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and away from your neck. Adjust the lap belt across your hips below your stomach. Never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under an arm.”
For more, contact Wolfe at 920-386-4141 or go to nhtsa.gov/ciot.