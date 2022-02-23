Village of Cottage Grove officials have green-lit an Amazon distribution warehouse proposed for the corner of County Highways N and TT.
The Cottage Grove Village Board unanimously approved plans for the distribution facility on Feb. 21.
This is the second step in a two-step approval process for the development at the village level. From here, the village and Texas developer Trammell Crow Company will negotiate a developer’s agreement. Trammell Crow also need to get state approval on building plans.
The approval on Feb. 21 follows a nearly three-hour plan commission meeting on Feb. 16, with about one hour of public comment from area residents. And around 15 residents made public comment on Feb. 21, both for and against the project, with nearly 100 people joining the meeting virtually.
Village and town of Sun Prairie residents expressed concerns over noise, light pollution, traffic, environmental impacts on wildlife, stormwater and neighboring McCarthy Park, and Amazon’s employee and business practices. Many asked the village to delay deciding on the development.
Area property owners also expressed concern over the future of development in the area, saying the project could limit access and utilities to other sites in the area considering future developments.
A handful of proponents expressed support for the economic opportunities the facility offered, and asked that construction using local organizations be prioritized.
Trammell Crow is looking to develop a five-story, 3.4 million square-feet distribution warehouse with a 650,000 square-foot base footprint. The building would be 93 feet tall, have four private access driveways, and more than 2,000 total parking spaces.
The project is said to be worth about $200 million in capital investment, and projected to create up to 1,500 new full-time jobs.
It’s set on 145 acres, 130 of which was sold to Amazon in December 2021 for $29.7 million.
Trammell Crow Senior Associate Morgan Baer Blaska said that since the village’s first round of approval in late January, developers have updated its traffic report, started utility design with the village, created a stormwater management plan, submitted a lighting plan and held additional office hours. Developers also added additional sound barriers and screening methods for surrounding areas, Baer Blaska said.
The approval came with more than 18 conditions from the village, including the ability to hire a sound engineer to test noise levels, the requirement to inform the village in an amendment if the delivery leg the site be used for ever changes, the requirement that stormwater plans comply with the Department of Natural Resources rules and other requirements.
Jason Vangalis, a Wisconsin economic development representative of Amazon, shared Amazon’s perspective on why this site was selected. Vangalis also shared his opinion on the benefits that Amazon has to offer, like competitive pay and employment opportunities, community engagement and others.
Vangalis said this site was selected for its access to Interstate 94, the site readiness for development and the access to workforce. Vangalis added that this site would be a “first mile” site, which would store and ship products on the first leg of their journey. That’s different from the existing Amazon facility located on Milwaukee Street in Madison, which ships to customers.
Board member David Peterson did question Vangalis on the employee turnover rate, saying a number of residents reached out to him about that concern.
Vangalis replied that Amazon seeks to provide employee pay and benefits to retain workers, become “Earth’s best employer,” and remain competitive. Vangalis added that Amazon created 500,000 new jobs last year.
Board member Sarah Valencia asked about queuing semi-trucks, and making sure they weren’t blocking County Highway N. Valencia also asked to make a future traffic impact analysis a future condition of a developer’s agreement.
“It sounds like you have heard the concerns and have presented us with some information that was v informative, thank you,” said board member Sarah Valencia, adding that it appeared developers responded to noise, utilities, stormwater and fire suppression concerns.
Board member Heidi Murphy agreed with Valencia, thanking developers for listening to feedback. Murphy also suggested additional sustainability measures for project designs.
Peterson questioned whether local construction contractors would be used in the project, and Baer Blaska responded that while a general contractor for the project has not been selected, Trammell Crow would likely partner with local economic development organizations to hire contractors, especially local ones.
Cottage Grove Village Administrator Matt Giese said that until 2038, the site could be generating about $4.6 million in annual tax revenue. After that, the village could continue to see net tax revenue of $1.4 million in perpetuity.
After 2038, Giese said it’s estimated that $3.2 million in property taxes a year would be split between Dane County, the Sun Prairie Area School District and Madison College.Four public entities are poised to benefit from the additional tax revenue — the village of Cottage Grove, the Sun Prairie Area School District, Madison College and Dane County.
The budget impact is significant, Giese said. For context, he noted, this year’s entire village police department budget is $1.8 million, and the entire village tax levy is $4.7 million.
The envisioned Amazon site lies in one of the village’s existing tax incremental finance districts. The 300-acre, mixed-use TID 10 was created in 2018 and isn’t set to close until 2038.
Factoring in the proposed Amazon project, Giese said TID 10 is now projected to spike in value with a total assessed value of $325 million by the time it closes, with Project Silver Eagle possibly accounting for $200 million of that. That’s would be up from just $4.1 million on Jan. 1, 2021, according to Ehlers, the village’s financial consultant.