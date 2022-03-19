When it comes to food, you don’t need words to indicate how delicious it tastes. It can be seen in how often people purchase the item off a menu. For Julieta Alonso’s semi-regular offerings to the public, it’s the number of orders demonstrating the popularity of her homemade food.
Three years ago, Alonso, who does business under the name Julie’s Real Mexican Food, LLC, began selling her tamales, empanadas, tacos and other Mexican cuisine to the public.
When Alonso chooses to offer pop-up ordering she will post a message in English and Spanish on the Lake Mills Community Facebook page on Sunday and close the orders by Wednesday afternoon. During this time, people will either send her messages on the social media platform or send a text to her phone listing how much they want to order and what variety they would like.
“The people knew because she was posting on the Facebook page,” said Alonso’s significant other, Gonzalo Santiago. “Some people started to recommend (her food) to other people.”
Alonso grew up in Mexico and would watch her mother make tamales but was never involved in cooking them. It was through the observation of watching others that she picked up the skills to create the traditional food that comes wrapped in corn husks.
A lot of trial and error went in to learning to make the tamales, Santiago said. The first few times she made the food, Alonso didn’t find them appealing and tossed them away.
Since then, she has perfected her recipes.
Two years prior to offering her food to the community, Alonso was making the food and sharing it with people she knew. Alonso, who also has a full-time job, would sell two or three dozen tamales at a time.
She had never expected her food would become as popular as it has in the time since selling it locally.
During a recent Saturday morning pick-up, Alonso pulls out a steno notebook and shows a page filled with names and numbers indicating the people who ordered tamales and how many they ordered.
Santiago said there were 75 orders of a dozen tamales placed for the Feb. 26 pick up, with most of the customers ordering the pineapple with coconut and jalapeño with cheese varieties.
Alonso, who along with Santiago has lived in Lake Mills for the past 10 years, never expected she would receive that many orders when she first started.
Santiago said one of the reasons Alonso’s food is so popular is due to the limited options for Mexican cuisine in the area. He explained when some people get a taste of the tamales, they want to place an order right away.
Alonso has customers who come from Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Watertown, Cambridge, Sun Prairie and Stoughton. Santiago said some customers, who have spent time living in Spain or Mexico, will say the tamales Alonso cooks taste like they ones they consumed in those countries.
She is responsible for most of the cooking while Santiago helps make the sauces that go with the tamales. Alonso prefers to buy fresh ingredients instead of canned and will hold off on purchasing the ingredients until the orders have all come in.
It took Alonso three days to make the tamales for Feb. 26. She spent roughly six hours each on Thursday and Friday to prepare everything for Saturday morning.
“Saturday is cooking,” she said, adding she loves spending time in the kitchen and preparing food.
Santiago said Alonso starts cooking at roughly 3 a.m. on pick up days; when customers come to pick up their orders the food is still a bit warm.
All the work to prepare and cook the tamales is conducted at the Rock Lake Activity Center, where Alonso can use a commercial kitchen which is required by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The pop-up ordering is just part of what Alonso offers. She also caters celebratory events like graduations where there are complete spreads including tacos, tamales, burritos, empanadas, beans, and rice.
“We had a graduation with 100 people,” Santiago said. “She spent many days preparing for that.”