Area schools see rise in COVID-19 cases, some classrooms to temporarily require masks

Some Cambridge elementary school students may be required to wear masks for the next 10 days, the school district announced Tuesday in a letter to families.
While they have not moved to once again require masks in any classrooms, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove school district officials also reported this week that they’re seeing an uptick in their number of positive COVID-19 cases.
When Dane County’s mask mandate expired on Feb. 28, the Cambridge School District informed families that masks could become required again if the cases went back up and hit a certain benchmark. This criteria was met in a few classrooms at the elementary school, where there were multiple cases confirmed in the past two weeks, according to superintendent Marggie Banker.
With masking, Banker said, the classes have been able to remain learning in-person at the school building.
“It’s clear that we are still in the midst of health challenges. We’re working hard to maintain the traditions that we very much appreciate, such as spring field trips, concerts, prom graduation, and by maintaining some of the practices we know that have helped us stay in-person, such as good hand hygiene, social distancing, face coverings, we have not had to close our schools,” Banker said.
Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen said, meanwhile, that the district has also seen a rise in cases, averaging 3-4 in the first few weeks of April, while the average was 1-2 cases in March. But, Jensen also said the district has students experiencing a wide range of “respiratory illnesses” and emphasized the availability of Deerfield’s onsite testing option, which it shares with the Cambridge School District.
“In general, we are seeing a number of students experiencing a variety of respiratory illnesses with runny nose, fever, headache and cough,” Jensen said in an email. “We continue to offer onsite testing, which is very convenient for families to quickly come get tested, so I encourage families to take advantage of this since the results come back often on the same day.”
COVID-19 cases are also on the rise statewide, with a 7-day average of 1,159 cases as of April 26. However, levels remain much lower than at the peak of the omicron variant in January, which saw a 7-day-average of 18,758 cases on Jan. 19, according to Wisconsin Department of Health services data.
Area schools are continuing to monitor the number of cases, superintendents say, with plans ready to be implemented should the need arise.
