What made news locally this year is what made news nationally with COVID-19 killing more than 5,000 Wisconsin residents and bringing financial pain to hundreds of thousands losing jobs during the pandemic.
The 2020 U.S. Presidential election between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger and now president-elect Joe Biden brought a record number of voters out to the polls. Claims of unfounded voter fraud tarnished the elections with court battles on the elections results still ongoing.
Black Lives Matter become a civil rights anthem as protestors marched and rioted after the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Police killings of Black men and women across the United States continues to draw protests and a need for change in police procedures.
Here’s how the 2020 news played out in Dane County.
March 2020
COVID-19 declared pandemic, local officials respond
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 virus a pandemic on March 11, as Dane County and Madison health care officials held their first press conference telling residents to take health care precautions by limiting travel, self-quarantining themselves if they are ill, and staying away from large gatherings of people.
With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dane County as of March 11, Dane County officials set up an emergency command center to slow down the spread of the virus.
“We want to do everything we can do to get out ahead of this and keep as many people safe as possible from getting the virus and doing everything within our power to manage the situation in an appropriate manner,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi at a March 11 press conference with Dane County public health officials and doctors.
To curb the spread of the virus, on March 24 Gov. Tony Evers says he will issue an emergency order closing non-essential businesses and telling Wisconsin residents to stay home.
Unemployment rises
Wisconsin is bracing for more people than ever to file for unemployment as the COVID-19 emergency locks down on the state.
The Department of Workforce Development reported that 69,342 people filed for unemployment, soaring over the 5,266 applicants received during the same time last year. On Sunday, March 22, 10,872 people filed unemployment claims.
The Department of Workforce Development has created a COVID-19 page on its website dwd.wisconsin.gov to get information on applying for unemployment insurance. People are encouraged to apply online. The agency is reporting high call volume with long wait times.
May
Stay at home order
The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order on May 13 ruling that Gov. Evers’ administration exceeded its authority in trying to curb the COVID-19 virus.
Record high unemployment claims
Wisconsin’s Unemployment Insurance program is grappling with record-high call volume during the COVID-19 pandemic leaving thousands of jobless people searching for answers on their benefits.
Nine weeks into the pandemic’s collapse of the economy, people are reporting that can’t through to unemployment’s phone line or are clicked off suddenly after long wait times.
People frustrated with the system are turning to the Facebook Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance support group to get advice and calling their state representatives to get action.
State officials say a plan to hire more employees and put new technology in place could prevent delays in people seeking unemployment insurance benefits information.
Last week over 5.4 million calls came into Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance—a 6,000 percent increase over the agency’s busiest call volume week in 2019, said Department of Workforce Development Communication Specialist Tyler Tichenor.
DWD handles Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance program and has received 518,003 unemployment applications from March 15 to May 9. More than 1.8 million weekly claims have been received but the DWD reported as of May 11, that 600,482 of those claims haven’t been paid.
But others have received millions in benefits.
“DWD distributed over $550 million in unemployment benefits for the week of May 3 alone,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said on May 11. “In total, more than $940 million has been dispersed over the last eight weeks to help Wisconsinites pay bills, get food on the tables, and ease anxiety during this crisis we are all experiencing.”
More than 106 state employees have been transferred unemployment insurance since March 15. Another transfer of 140 employees is expected this week to help with call volume, Tichenor said.
The DWD’s plan to hire 200 more employees to work as claim adjustors and contract with a 500-person unemployment insurance call center is expected to open soon to bring more people online to help, Tichenor said.
June
Black Lives Matter
Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched down Sun Prairie’s Main Street on June 3 angered over the May 25 death of George Floyd calling for a change in police treatment of African Americans.
Jerry Hughes, a Black Sun Prairie student, organized the protest on Snapchat after seeing people across the United States march and riot in response to Floyd’s death.
The protests come at the end of a month’s long Stay at Home order, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, that closed businesses and left some without jobs.
Heading down the miles-long stretch from The Element at Main apartment complex to Sun Prairie City Hall, protesters drew sympathy from bystanders who handed out water, pizza and from motorists who honked their horns.
Hughes spoke to the protesters as they ended the march at City Hall.
“I am so proud of all of you here,” Hughes said. “All lives matter, not just mine. We all need to come together as one—everybody— and do what we can. We can do all this hooting and hollering, but what is that going to do —you all need to start with yourself, change yourself, love yourself.”
Protestors held up “Black Lives Matter” and “Please, I can’t breathe” signs, the words that Floyd said as Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground. Chauvin, who is white, and three other officers have been charged in Floyd’s death.
“George Floyd could not breath, and if he can’t breathe, we can’t breathe until we all do something about it,” one protestor said at the end of the Sun Prairie march.
Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes and several other police officers joined protesters Wednesday, condemning the actions of Minneapolis police in Floyd’s death. Chauvin was videotaped kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes before he died.
“What happened in Minneapolis with George Floyd was an absolute tragedy and never should have happened,” Steffes said. That is not anything that we teach in our state.”
Steffes said the incident has been discussed at the SPPD roll call and some police officers decided to walk with protestors to show support.
“Our hearts go out to the family of George Floyd and all the citizens impacted by this,” Steffes said.
City of Sun Prairie leaders on June 2 announced a “Restore the Right to Breathe” plan to discuss racism, bring together community members and educate people on the disparities of people of color.
The afternoon Sun Prairie protest was peaceful—a contrast to the multiple night riots in Madison this week where a police squad car was set on fire and people looted and damaged stores on State Street. Several downtown Sun Prairie business owners had boarded up their shop window, with some showing messages of support to protesters.
Statewide face mask mandate
Wisconsin residents over the age of 5 are required to wear a face mask while indoors or out in public, under an order by Gov. Tony Evers.
October
Food pantries see record demand during pandemic
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry continues to see a surge of people needing help during the COVID-19 pandemic and expects to feed even more during the holidays.
Over half a million pounds of food have been distributed this year by the pantry to people facing economic struggles. Mark Thompson, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry board president, said nearly 40 percent are new clients.
“That is very telling of the impact of the pandemic,” Thompson said. “These are people who never thought they would have to use a food pantry.”
After a slight dip, demand at the pantry has increased since June with people no longer getting federal pandemic unemployment benefits.
Since the pandemic hit in March, the pantry has increased access to food, allowing families to shop twice a month instead of just once. The pantry’s service boundaries have also been relaxed with families coming from areas that don’t have local food pantries, including Marshall, Columbus and Waterloo.
November
2020 Presidential Election goes to Biden
Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the state’s 2020 presidential election after a partial recount that added 20,600 votes to his victory over President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reports. Trump filed a lawsuit a day later against Wisconsin challenging ballots cast in the Democrat-leaning Dane and Milwaukee counties.
A federal lawsuit filed on Dec. 22 by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance seeks to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump.
Facemask mandate challenged, extended
The Wisconsin Supreme Court hears an argument on Nov. 16 in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Evers’ emergency orders that mandate face masks. A ruling is expected to take several weeks.
On Nov. 18 Gov. Tony Evers extends the state’s mandatory face mask order at least early 2021.
December
COVID-19 vaccine arrives
Frontline hospital workers in Madison are the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and residents of long-term facilities are set to get the shot by the end of the month. Sun Prairie assisted living residents are the first in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccines by the end of December in a rollout that would include the general population by spring.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that the federal government’s pharmacy distribution program with national Walgreen’s and CVS will start using the Moderna vaccine once it receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities are expected to be the first to receive the vaccine on-site.
Health care workers are at greater risk and residents and staff of assisted living facilities, have accounted for 39 percent of the deaths nationwide, health
Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Wednesday it will take a couple of months to get through the first-tier group. The vaccine starts with one dose and a second dose 28 days later.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have shown 95 percent effectiveness in trial studies, Public Health Madison & Dane County officials reported.
Wisconsin health officials report 4,614 deaths from COVID-19 as of Dec. 23, 2020. Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows: Of the confirmed cases, 91. 7 have recovered, 4.4 percent were hospitalized and 2,773,585 have been tested statewide since the pandemic began in the state.
Year-end unemployment figures
The state has processed more than 8.87 million weekly claims filed since March 15 and paid out over $4.62 billion in unemployment benefits.
