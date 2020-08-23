Election official Jim Fortner places a crate of sorted absentee ballots with others from the same ward at the Madison, Wis., City-County Building on Aug. 5, 2020. Madison elections workers alphabetized each returned absentee ballot by hand in preparation for Wisconsin’s partisan primary on Tuesday. Delays and failure to deliver absentee ballots in Wisconsin and other key swing states have sparked concerns about how well the November presidential election will be managed during the pandemic.