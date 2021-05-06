The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is currently recruiting women and men ready to begin a rewarding career in law enforcement.
“We’re looking for a diverse group of candidates who share the mission of serving and protecting the citizens and visitors of this state,” WSP Superintendent Anthony Burrell said in a news release. “No law enforcement experience is needed. In fact, we welcome people who are looking for a new, meaningful career start.”
Qualified candidates must pass physical readiness testing, background investigation, interview, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams. Applicants have five years from their date of hire with the State Patrol to earn an associate degree or 60 college credits.
Along with enforcing traffic and criminal laws, State Patrol officers can serve in a variety of roles including pilots, K-9 officers, crash reconstruction experts, dignitary protection, human trafficking, drug interdiction, and commercial motor vehicle inspectors.
Extensive training
Those accepted into the six-month State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy receive a salary, plus meals and lodging during their Monday through Friday training. Cadets learn from experienced officers with the goal of strengthening communication skills, self-confidence, physical and mental capabilities.
The State Patrol’s 67th Recruit Class will begin training on Jan. 2, 2022 and graduate on July 1, 2022.
Upon graduation from the State Patrol Academy, cadets also receive 12 additional weeks of field training with a Field Training Officer and are based out of one of the five WSP regions.
WSP will be holding both virtual informational sessions and in-person open houses at each of the patrol locations. Troopers and inspectors will be available to give a rundown of the current hiring timeline, share tips on how to prepare for a career at WSP and answer any questions.
Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. through July 6. Visit www.wsp.wi.gov for more information and how to register.
Regional Post Outdoor Open Houses
—Waukesha Post: Thursday, May 20, 1 to 7 p.m.
—Wausau Post: Friday, May 21, 1 to 7 p.m.
—Sparta Post: Monday, May 24, 1 to 7 p.m.
—Eau Claire Post: Tuesday, May 25, 1 to 7 p.m.
—Fond du Lac Post: Wednesday, May 26, 1 to 7 p.m.
—DeForest Post: Wednesday, May 26, 1 to 7 p.m.
—Spooner Post: Thursday, May 27, 1 to 7 p.m.
Recruiters are also available for questions at each WSP post.
