Jefferson County residents may soon receive invitations to participate in a county-wide groundwater study.
The county’s land and water conservation department has partnered with the health and planning and zoning departments to work with UW-Stevens Point in designing the study.
The plan is to collect data to help inform the departments about water quality and landowners about the importance of well sampling to protect drinking water.
Several residents were selected based on their locations to collect samples from their wells. Selections were made in order to include a variety of geology, land use and soils, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department.
Only those invited will be able to participate. There is no charge, and participants will have all of the testing materials mailed to them. The results will be confidential.
The samples will be tested for nitrate-nitrogen, chloride, pH, hardness, conductivity, alkalinity, arsenic, lead, copper, calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, sulfate, phosphorus, zine, iron and manganese.
Residents selected to participate should receive the invitation by the end of March.
If the test results indicate a water quality concern, the landowner will receive information on how to address it.
For more information, the public is asked to contact Patricia Cicero, director of the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation at (920) 674-7121 or by email at patriciac@jeffersoncountywi.gov.