The American Red Cross is urging the public to give blood or platelets at upcoming blood drives this month as supplies remain at risk of running low, according to a news release from the Red Cross.
Donors are crucial to helping avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come, and several opportunities to donate in Jefferson County are available over the next couple of weeks.
To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call (800) RED CROSS.
When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma before March 31 will receive a $10 gift card and be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 gift card. Five winners will be drawn. Details are available at rcblood.org/help.
The following are upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Fort Atkinson
April 10, noon-6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Ixonia
March 23, noon-5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
March 24, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St.
Lake Mills
April 11, noon-6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St.
Watertown
April 3, noon-6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St.
April 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St.