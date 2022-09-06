Alice Murphy and Ann Brown are leading the new Sun Prairie Ukulele Community group (similar to the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative that performed in concert at the Sun Prairie Library in August, above) that meets for the first time on Monday, Sept. 12.
All gatherings are 1-2:30 p.m. on Mondays at Talamore Senior Living, 275 North City Station Drive in Sun Prairie. They chose Talamore Senior Living because they have a nice gathering room and the audience will come observe the sing-a-long.
“Some of their residents will participate and take lessons,” Murphy said. “Ukulele is a really big hit among retired people.”
“There’s an organization in Madison called the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative (MAUI), Murphy said. “There are more than 1,500 folks like me who have taken lessons and play with a group of other ukulele players. It’s time to start a group like this in Sun Prairie.”
Murphy said that there used to be a ukulele group at the Colonial Club, but it stopped because of COVID-19.
The first session on Sept. 12 will be a free public ukulele performance with question and answer time. Murphy is teaching a six-week ukulele beginner class on Mondays from Sept. 19 to Oct. 24. The class covers the basics: tuning, strumming and forming chord shapes to play songs. Murphy notes that you do not have to read music notation. The class prioritizes community and fun over skill.
Starting Oct. 31, every Monday will be a free public community strum/sing along.
“I believe there is a large interest in Sun Prairie,” Murphy said. “I think we could get between 30-40 people. We will also perform around the community, probably Cannery Square.”
Murphy said that the ukulele gatherings will prioritize socializing and the enjoyment of other’s company while playing everyone’s favorite songs rather than special skills or talent.
“You won’t need to read music notation,” she said. “All lyric and chord sheets are projected on a large screen for easy viewing. Music stands or music books are not required.”
She added that people are welcome to attend even without a ukulele to sing along or listen to the music. The music they play depends on the age group. They play many genres of music from the present and dating back to the 40s.
“I can access songbooks all across the world,” Murphy said. “I can find ukulele music for over 4,000 songs.”
She said the first song that comes to mind that everyone loves to play is “Brown Eyed Girl,” by Van Morrison. Murphy suggested that individuals should join because people need community and socialization.
“Even if you don’t have a lot of music experience, coming together and making friends is first,” Murphy said. “Do it for the sake of joining in something that is fun.”
In addition, Murphy is starting a ukulele group in the Sun Prairie Elementary Schools. The group is a part of a Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department program and will run for four Thursdays after school in each of the elementary schools. The program is sponsored by Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop.
Masks are required while attending the ukulele community gatherings. The six-week beginner class is $80/person. To register, email Murphy at murphyalice@gmail.com.