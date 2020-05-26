Thirteen students from Waterloo were named to the 2019-20 third-quarter honor roll at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
Earning high honors (3.75-4.0 GPA) were Joshua Bittorf, grade 10; Ashley Grundman, grade 11; Molly Sturgill, grade 12; and Amber Wardall, grade 12.
Earning honors (3.25-3.749 GPA) were Celia Straubhaar, grade 9; Brandon Decker-Gonzales, grade 10; Sadie Schneider, grade 10; and Spencer Sturgill, grade 10.
Earning commendable (3.0-3.249 GPA) were Trevor Holzhueter, grade 10; Micah Koschnitzke, grade 10; Ethan Lozano, grade 10; Austin Haley, grade 11; and Seth Lozano, grade 12.
