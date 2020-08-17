To say Waterloo school counselor Christina Mabra was busy during the 2019-2020 academic year would be an understatement. Statistics through the month of March show she had a caseload of 534 students in grades 4K through 8. This is more than double the caseload of 250 students recommended by the American School Counselor Association. It’s also 80 more students than the state average.
Members of the Waterloo School District pupil services department presented data from last school year during the Aug. 10 board meeting and concluded in order to best meet the needs of students, there would need to be an increase in department staff.
The recommendation by Pupil Services Director Victoria Kalscheuer is to add a half-time school PreK-8 counselor and add a half-time school psychologist for the entire district by the 2021-2022 school year. She would like the district to eventually hire a half-time social worker that would support home and community connections as well as provide wrap around services for students and families.
District Business Director Sharon Peterson said adding extra staff for the current school year is not in the budget. She estimated it would cost $75,000 minimum to hire a full-time counselor or psychologist to the district.
While there was no approval for the request, the board did direct school administration to research available options.
As part of Mabra’s caseload, she provided 266 individual counseling sessions, assisted with 23 regulation breaks, and created eight violence risk assessment and safety plans.
The results of a survey sent to staff in September 2019 indicated there is a need for the school counselors to provide more time to take students with challenging behaviors for regulation breaks. Mabra said based on her schedule, it is not always possible since these breaks may be needed when she is teaching a guidance lesson or otherwise occupied assisting other students. However, the counselor would like to provide this service more often to students who need a regulation break.
In addition to the caseload, she is responsible for providing guidance class every four days for students in grades K-4 for a total of 379 last year. The number would have been increased if not for the school closure due to COVID-19. The counselor also has eight official small groups for counseling on topics such as friendship, skills for learning, emotional management, and stress and coping. She would like to add more in the future but understands her time restraints.
The caseload number at the high school was a bit more in line with the American School Counselor Association; Kalscheuer said the 2019-2020 caseload for then-school counselor Carmen Follmer was 242, eight less than the association’s recommendation. The state average caseload for 9-12 counselors is 454.
Follmer spent 60% of her time assisting youth with social and emotional needs; with 20% each dedicated to career and academic counseling. As part of the high school counselor’s position, she needed to meet one-on-one with seniors to go over their graduation status, transcripts and post-high school plans, plus have one-on-one meetings with juniors during February and March to discuss their post-high school plans. Furthermore, there are meetings with individual students who have social and emotional needs.
Other duties the high school counselor handles includes coordinating the following: school testing, online language, school to work, scholarship program, and awards day. The staff member also completes violence risk assessments and safety plans, and manages the master class schedule.
Half-time school psychologist Erika Ellerie said from September 2019 to March 16, her caseload for students in PreK-12 was 776. This is 250-350 more than recommended the average caseload by the Wisconsin Department for instruction for a full-time school psychologist, which is 1 per every 500 to 700 PreK-12 students.
Last year, while school was in session, Ellerie spent half of her time providing social and emotional counseling. The remainder was evenly split between evaluation and assessments, and district-wide staff training and support.
“Kids needs are not being met and it’s heartbreaking,” said board member Kate Lewandowski. “Kids can’t learn if their social-emotional needs are not met.”
