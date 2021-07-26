It’s a bit more than a month before the 2021-22 school year will get underway but the Marshall School District is planning on how it will open on Sept. 1.
Superintendent Dan Grady presented the draft plan for the school opening plan for in-person learning at the July 21 board meeting.
“It’s really important right now that we talk about this,” the administrator said. “This is what families and students will see and it will outline in-person instruction, safety, mitigation, policies, and other important information for the upcoming school year.”
The document expresses the districts desire to have families, student, and staff stay safe by practicing hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing of three feet or more, hand sanitizing, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.
Currently, the district allows families to choose whether their child will wear a mask but encourages people who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine to use face coverings.
“This is where we’re going to need to discuss; again, this just an item for discussion tonight about masking,” he said.
Grady said there has been conflicting mask recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and American Association of Pediatrics, with the latter now encouraging masking as children return to in-person learning.
Per the opening plan, the district would encourage students in grade PreK-6 continue to implement the safety protocols put into place when the school buildings reopened in 2021 as a way to enhance student wellness.
According to Grady, this is a way to outline what the district did when in-person learning resumed and will be continued because they worked well. Part of the protocols was wearing face coverings, which the board will need to address.
As for district operations, Marshall schools will continue to follow the number of COVID cases among students, staff and the overall community.
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 during the 2021-2022 school year, close contracts will be monitored.
“We’re waiting for Public Health Madison & Dane County to provide their guidance but right now this is the guidance we have been seeing from WIAA, we’ve been seeing from area school districts and trying to calibrate.”
Students and staff who show symptoms of the virus will be asked to quarantine for 10 days or as few as 7 days if the individual takes a COVID-19 test on day 6 or 7 and receives a negative result. Those students who are quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test, expressing virus symptoms or had close contact with a person who had a positive case will be able to learn virtually and staff will livestream the lesson.
“It’s going to be extra work for the instructor with the quarantined student but it is essential,” the superintendent said. “I don’t think we have an option.”
Grady pointed out schools can still shift to full remote instruction based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Additionally, the CDC has said masks must be worn on public transportation, including school buses, through Sept. 15.
“What about Sept. 16? To be determined,” Grady said.
The district still has family choice as whether their students will wear masks when indoors at school facilities; however, the superintendent said face coverings are still strongly recommended for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated.
The board indicated it would like to see what guidance the county provides as well as what other school districts have decided regarding masking for the upcoming school year.
Recently, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced students and staff would be required to wear masks at the start of the academic year regardless of vaccination status while Grady reported New Glarus and Waunakee have made the decision for face coverings to be optional.