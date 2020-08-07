Athletes of all levels have been biding their time to determine if their respective sports will move forward. While the high school spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus, fall sports athletes may get the chance to suit up after the WIAA handed off the decision on whether to move forward with fall sports during the regular season or move them to the spring to school districts. Its only guidance was starting low-contact sports including cross-country this month and beginning high-contact sports such as football and volleyball to early September.
The Marshall School Board voted Aug. 5 to move forward with the cross-country season and non-athletic fall co-curriculars as well as opening up the weight room. Athletic director Matt Kleinheinz – who is also the Dean of Students and head football coach – presented the board with an eight-page return to play document. This pertains to sports and non-sport co-curriculars; advisors of the latter would have the option to resume in person or virtual meetings.
“We are certainly going to need to jump through hoops to do this because we’re in Dane County,” he said. “I’m willing to be creative to do what we need to do.”
These hoops include having teams play all home games on the road in communities that do not have to abide by the Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) regulations; this includes the number of people allowed to gather at one location. These measures will also be enforced for practices. For instance, volleyball may practice outside so more students can gather at one time and football may need to travel outside the county once a week so the entire team can practice at once.
There may also be a limit on fan attendance with contests open only to family members. As of the meeting, the county is in phase 2, which allows no more than 25 people may gather in a specific area outside and no more than 10 people in a specific indoor area.
“I think it’s important for parents to be at the games,” Kleinheinz said. “The Mount Horeb AD brought up what if there’s a catastrophic injury – we don’t want parents not to be there if (the student) needs to ride in an ambulance.”
The return to play document also indicates there may be reliance on parents for transportation to and from contests though the district will still provide a bus for participants who are unable to get a ride from parents.
To limit the potential of spreading coronavirus, each student taking part in a fall sport or co-curricular would be issued two gaiter masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
According to Kleinheinz, coaches and advisors are “chomping at the bit” to start the fall sports and co-curricular season; so far, only two football coaches are on the fence about whether they would return for the season.
Furthermore, Kleinheinz reiterated that the decision on whether to allow a student to participate is up to the family. He mentioned his email inbox was flooded with people asking to have the option to take part in fall athletics.
During the public comment period at the start of the meeting, several parents spoke in favor of restoring fall sports. Callie Hellenbrand said the students need school-sponsored activities to keep them from making bad decisions involving alcohol and drugs. A few of the parents who spoke mentioned how Marshall is a small community and should not be influenced by the decisions made in other parts of Dane County.
Superintendent Dan Grady said while Marshall may be one of the smaller districts on the edge of the county, it is still part of Dane County and must abide by the health orders put forth by PHMDC.
The AD said there have been questions about why sports and co-curriculars should be able to continue if the school cannot open safely for instruction. Kleinheinz said this may be a safer option to do while education is virtual because the teams would be cohorted into smaller groups of students. Due to the smaller number of youth involved, any type of exposure to COVID-19 would be isolated. The coaching staff will also be able to ensure the proper precautions are being taken.
“I’m afraid that if we don’t provide the opportunity, kids might go elsewhere (for school),” he said. “There are districts nearby offering sports and it’s a concern the district will lose kids if there are no sports.”
Kleinheinz also spoke about a study done by UW Health on the effect of sports cancelation had on the mental health of Wisconsin high school student athletes. Based on the results, the lack of spring sports seasons increased anxiety and depression in the teens.
Board member Eric Armstrong said social interaction would benefit all students but asked if allowing sports teams to practice and have games would only benefit a portion of the student body that elect to take part in the programs.
Armstrong also wanted to know who would be responsible to ensure any parents who show up for a game would abide by social distancing and mask wearing while attending a sports event including practice.
Kleinheinz said that responsibility will fall on the adults.
“I’m not asking coaches to police the parking lot,” he said.
There are still several unknowns Kleinheinz is hoping the WIAA will address at its Aug. 14 meeting such as if a team begins practicing but only gets one or zero contests, will they be able to move the fall sports to spring, and if shifting fall sports to spring will spring sports be moved to summer or will the two seasons run concurrently.
As for reopening the weight room, each student would be responsible for wiping down a piece of equipment immediately after they are finished using it and the number of athletes using the room at one time would be limited to no more than 10 based on the ability to ensure six feet of social distancing. Those in the weight room would also be required to wear a face covering.
