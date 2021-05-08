The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, recently awarded scholarships to students across the cooperative’s three-state territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Skyler Powers of Waterloo was one of 123 graduating high school seniors receiving a $1,500 educational scholarship.
“The students receiving these scholarships are making impacts in both rural communities and the future of the agricultural industry,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “We want to encourage them to continue doing great things as they work toward their careers.”
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agricultural and community organizations. Among the 123 students, 80 recipients will pursue an agriculture-based degree, with animal science as the most popular major in the group; 71% of the recipients will attend schools in Illinois, Minnesota or Wisconsin. Fifty-two different universities, colleges and technical schools were represented, with University of Wisconsin-River Falls as the most popular school.
This is the fourth year for the scholarship program from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, which has now awarded 468 students with a total of $702,000 in scholarships.
