The good news is that there will be a Prom and traditional graduation ceremony at Waterloo High School this spring. The news that some people may not be too happy with is the dates of the two events. The Waterloo School Board voted Monday to have Prom on a to-be-determined day after the end of the school year and change the date of graduation to June 5.
The date changes come from the recommendation from high school Principal Shawn Bartelt; he proposed the district move the date of Prom from May 1 until the academic year is over and move graduation up one day.
The board voted 5-2 to move the date of Prom with Matt Schneider and Deb Stein voting no; Schneider had wanted to poll the high school juniors and seniors and their parents to find out what option they would prefer while Stein voiced support for holding the dance as originally scheduled at May 1.
Bartelt said Prom has been a hot topic among area schools. He reported one district within the Capitol Conference had already canceled the dance while those who had not yet made a decision were also leaning toward canceling the event. The principal noted neighboring districts were still planning to hold the event but pushing to hold it after the academic year concluded with masking requirements, limiting attendance to certain grades and requiring a negative COVID-19 test for entry.
“Keep in mind if there is a positive test at that dance, everyone who attended that dance would need to quarantine,” Bartelt said. “There is absolutely no way to social distance at a Prom.”
Board members Gene Kegler and Karen Stangler were supportive of the decision to move the date of the formal dance. They both agreed Bartelt’s suggestion carries a lot of weight.
“Shawn is the principal and when he comes to us with something I don’t think we should turn our back on what he is suggesting,” Kegler said.
Stein said while she too put a lot of weight into what Bartelt suggested, but looking at statistics it would be perfectly fine to have Prom on May 1.
“The kids are together all day long at school and playing sports,” Stein said.
For board members Nancy Thompson and Kate Lewandowski, moving Prom until after the conclusion for the school year would prevent a potential mass quarantine if one of the attendees were to test positive for COVID-19.
“I’d hate to see us do anything to negate the good work we’ve done this year,” Thompson said.
Bartelt said details about the Prom such as date and location would be forthcoming.
The vote to move the date of graduation was narrowly passed 4-3 with Schneider, Stein and Jim Setz voting no. The new date will be Saturday, June 5 with a 3 p.m. start time. The event will be held on the football field; in case of inclement weather, the event would be held Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m. The decision to hold the event June 6 would be made by noon on June 5.
In the past, if it rained on graduation day, the event would be moved indoors. However, with COVID-19, Bartelt felt putting 450 to 500 people in the fieldhouse for graduation would not allow for adequate social distancing.
Setz believed there would be ample room inside of the fieldhouse to allow for social distancing if the event would need to be moved inside and supported not changing the date.
Kegler again noted how the recommendation came from Bartelt and should be followed.
“The people in administration are here to guide us,” he said.
Several students spoke during public comment, asking the board to consider keeping Prom on May 1. They cited the district has been able to host sports contests during COVID-19. Senior Joslyn Wolff said everyone would come to the event at their own risk.
Parent Angie Christenson said she agreed with the students’ sentiments, noting if the district can have the time and effort to plan for holding sports safely, it could do the same for the formal dance. Furthermore, she said the assumptions that if the dance were not held that parents would host their own formal dance for students.
She, along with parent Jesse Skalitzky, also voiced the opinion that graduation should remain on Sunday, June 6.
