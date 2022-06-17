The Waterloo FFA students who competed in the Wisconsin High School Clay Target League State Tournament included, Brenna Huebner, Isaac Skalitzky, Gabby Wright, Gavin Wright, Samantha Salmi, Casey Salmi, Hailey Bronkhorst, Dayton Bronkhorst, Alisa Sheshina, Jens Novak, Jordan Radloff, Ian Ritter, Jacob Soter and Alyssa Jahenke.
Out of 51 teams, the varsity Waterloo FFA trap team took second place overall in the Wisconsin High School Clay Target League State Tournament. The junior varsity team placed first.
The event, held on June 11 and 12 in the Adams County community of Rome, had 14 Waterloo students attend the tournament. In the varsity male division, Gavin Wright placed first hitting 99 out 100 targets. Gavin Wright also was the top overall shooter. In the novice female division, Samantha Salmi placed fifth after hitting 73 out of 100 targets.
In the junior varsity female division, Brenna Huebner placed first hitting 90 out of 100 targets. In the junior varsity male division, Ian Ritter and Jordan Radloff were a part of a three-way tie for second overall for hitting 94 out of 100 targets. Radloff placed fourth overall hitting 94 out of 100 targets. Isaac Skalitzky placed fifth for hitting 93 out of 100 targets.
The students on the team who went to the tournament were Huebner, Skalitzky, Gabby Wright, Gavin Wright, Samantha Salmi, Casey Salmi, Hailey Bronkhorst, Dayton Bronkhorst, Alisa Sheshina, Jens Novak, Radloff, Ritter, Jacob Soter and Alyssa Jahenke.
The regular season team consisted of 24 members. FFA advisor Amanda Bosnak said the program is growing.
“Our program continues to gain interest,” Bosnak said.
The team used the Waterloo Gun Club for its home site.