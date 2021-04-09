As Dane County continues to lighten up on its masking requirements, most recently no longer mandating face coverings in outdoor spaces, the Marshall School District is looking to navigate what this will mean for high school athletics.
The Marshall School Board at its April 7 meeting voted to move forward with holding high school sports, following its pattern of allowing athletics to be held this academic year.
Unlike the fall and winter seasons, all spring sports competitions are held outdoors. With the recent revocation of the statewide mask mandate and Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) no longer requiring face coverings while outdoors, there has been much discussion among district athletic directors and administrators regarding masking for the spring season.
The Marshall School Board voted to follow the administration’s recommendation to allow student athletes to remove their face coverings when participating in strenuous outdoor exercise/competition or in response to an individual’s safety. At all other times, during times face covering are required and physical distancing, to the greatest extent possible, is expected at all practices and competitions.
Furthermore, all spectators are required to wear face coverings.
The district will keep this measure in place until the WIAA and Capitol Conference issues further guidance.
The Marshall School Board is recommending the district follow the recommendations from the WIAA and conference regarding masking during spring sports. The Capitol Conference, which Marshall is a member of, has a board meeting set for April 21; the organization is expected to approve masking measures at that time.
However, the Marshall sports teams are currently taking advantage of 15 coach-player contact days that the WIAA has allowed due to the fact spring athletics were not conducted last year. Plus, the first day of official practice is set to begin April 19.
“Emails are flying among ADs (athletic directors) to see what will happen with conference policies,” said district Athletic Director Matt Kleinheinz. “It’s not necessarily creating divide but lots of discussion on how to proceed forward.”
The district guidelines are presently more restrictive than what was set in Dane County order 15 regarding face coverings when outside.
“We have wrestled with the masking issue because we want kids to participate as safely as possible,” said Superintendent Dan Grady. “The expectation is that they need to be masked whenever possible.”
Grady said he’s received feedback from Marshall coaches who are going through the contact time with athletes.
“To learn first hand what a 2-miler (runner) or a miler or an 800 (meter) student athlete is going through during strenuous exercise as practice is really important,” the superintendent said.
In regard to masking in indoor settings, Grady said the district will continue to require face coverings inside district facilities through the end of the school year, even if the county declares masking is no longer mandated when in public indoor spaces.
Summer school update
Students planning to take part in summer school will have the opportunity to have free breakfast and lunch at the school. According to Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters, who oversees the summer school program, the decision to offer meals was based on the results of a January 2019 summer school survey when 107 of 130 responses showed families would be interested in having free breakfast and lunch provided during summer school.
Additionally, those students who are normally eligible to ride the bus to and from school during the regular academic year will have the opportunity to use the bus for transportation to and from summer school. The January 2019 survey had also asked to find out who was interested in bussing with the same outcome as the food service questions.
The students who take the bus will arrive in time to participate in the school breakfast and leave after lunch is served. Peters anticipates this will result in the number of meals to increase for this year’s summer school program.
During the 2019 summer school program, the district served a total of 2,273 free breakfasts and 4,097 free lunches.
Furthermore, the January 2019 survey also wanted to gauge interest in afternoon summer camp-style programs at the school. While the district will not have any this year, Peters believes it may happen in the future as 74 of the 130 respondents said they would be interested in that option; he noted parents had inquired about full-day and afternoon summer school in the past.
The first session for summer school will be June 14-July 2 with session two running July 6-23. Online registration is open April 12-30.
Peters said there are a total of 84 summer school course options with 16 new or updated classes being offered across the district. Forty-one certified staff members have signed up to teach during summer school with 12 paraeducator support staff expressing interest in being employed for the program.
Other board news:
• Approved issuing preliminary notices of non-renewal for four certified staff members. The item had been discussed at the March board meeting when it was pointed out the reason for the notices was due to budget shortfalls. The final renewal notices will be approved at the May 5 meeting.
Grady said he was approached by a few staff members who informed him instead of receiving a non-renewal notice, they would prefer to resign.
• Accepted three staff retirements and two resignations.
• Approved requests from 10 students to attend college courses next fall.
