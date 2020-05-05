For more than five weeks, Wisconsin students in grades PreK-12 have needed to trade the traditional classroom in for distance learning. As a way to decrease exposure to coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers initially ordered all public and private schools to close beginning Wednesday, March 18. Locally, Marshall and Waterloo chose to begin the closure Monday, March 16.
Originally, the governor anticipated schools would be able to reopen April 6. Then, Evers issued the first Safer at Home order extending from March 24 to April 24. Less than a month later, it was announced schools would not reopen for the remainder of the academic year as part of the extended Safer at Home order.
But, even with school buildings closed, districts around the states chose to rely on technology to help pupils continue their education. Both Waterloo and Marshall school districts already had a leg up in this area as students in both districts were already using school-issued Chromebooks as a learning tool.
Shane Millin, the technology engineer for the Marshall School District, said all students in grades 4K-12 are provided some type of technology to use on a 1:1 basis. All students in grades 3-12 have a Chromebook assigned to them; middle and high school students are allowed to take their devices home on a daily basis.
“When we first closed school, all students 6-12 took devices home,” he said. “Over the previous week or two, we've handed devices out to all students PK-5. That means all students now have a device at home that they can use for remote learning.”
In Waterloo, all students also have access to technology on a daily basis, said district curriculum director and elementary school assistant principal Elizabeth Gould. The youngest children in the district use iPads, while second through fourth graders use Chromebooks located on carts in or near their classroom. Fifth and sixth grade students are issued Chromebooks, but are not allowed to take them home overnight, while pupils in grades 7-12 are also issued the devices and are permitted to take them home.
According to Gould, students in grades 5-12 were allowed to take their Chromebooks home for distance learning while children in grades 3-4 were issued a Chromebook if they did not have access to a technology device.
Statewide reports have indicated parts of Wisconsin – particularly rural areas – lack access to high-speed internet. The local schools have found a way to help students who need to access the internet by keeping the buildings’ WiFi operational while the facilities are closed.
Each of the school buildings in Marshall has external internet access points to connect to WiFi, Millin said. The district also purchased a total of 65 hot spots for families and staff members who have no or limited internet access; according to the technology engineer, 48 were provided to students while staff have borrowed seven while as of last week, the district was waiting for an additional 10 to arrive.
“The problem with hotspots is that there's not one provider that works everywhere,” he said. “For instance, some families are getting 10-15 Mb download speeds on our hotspots (using Sprint), while others can't even connect to a tower.”
Gould said the district has locations where students can remain outside of the building and still obtain a WiFi signal. The children are encouraged to practice social distancing while connecting to the district’s internet; she noted the district prefers the students stay in a vehicle if possible.
“We have installed devices to strengthen the signal for outdoor use for Waterloo devices,” Gould said. “Teachers and staff are also collaborating on a daily basis to send home work via the USPS to whoever needs it. Students may then return their work in a designated box.”
The Waterloo staff member said the work is then scanned and sent electronically to teachers while the hard copy is placed in the teacher’s school mailbox.
Similarly, in Marshall, students in grades K-6 were provided packets for work prior to obtaining a digital device to complete school work.
“Our district administrator, Dan Grady, requested to meet in advance of everything being shut down to discuss what might be on the horizon. We spent an entire week prior to school closing preparing for this situation. We were able to get hot spots ordered, start figuring out device distribution, and how we were going to teach remotely,” Millin said. “I am very proud of how we handled this situation and how quickly our district was able to respond and continue educating our students. The fact that we have been 1:1 with Chromebooks for the last eight years or so really made the transition to remote learning as smooth as can be.”
There are times when technology devices need repairs and both districts have departments available to assist students. Millin said students can fill out a Chromebook repair form, which provides essential information about the type of issue. He then follows up via email or chat with troubleshooting tips. If the issue cannot be solved remotely, the student will bring the Chromebook to the district office where it will be swapped out for a working device.
According to Gould, Waterloo’s technology department follows a similar procedure where students are able to call or send a message to the district. The Chromebook can be dropped off at the district and picked up when repairs have been made.
“These types of situations have occurred in the past few weeks and things have gone smoothly,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.