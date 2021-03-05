In the last nine years, the Marshall School District has seen a sharp decline in student enrollment. The current school year has a head count of 931, a more than 25% decrease from the peak enrollment of 1,263 in the 2012-2013 academic year. And district Business Manager Bob Chady anticipates the number of pupils will again decrease next year.
When Chady provided a budget update at the March 3 board committee of the whole meeting, he didn’t want the news to be all “doom and gloom” but wanted to give the board a picture of the challenges the district will be facing in the next few years. Part of the challenges comes from the declining enrollment and how it impacts the Marshall School District budget.
The business manager estimates 65-70% of all Wisconsin school districts are experiencing declining enrollment, but is impacting some districts worse than others. Since the state aid formula is tied to the number of pupils attending school in a district, a decrease in enrollment creates a decrease in projected state aid.
Based on Chady’s forecast, the 2021-2022 budget has a projected deficit of $442,000. While the anticipated general fund expenditures are expected to be slightly less than the current fiscal year, Chady anticipates the total general fund revenue to decrease by nearly 2.9% from $14.9 million to $14.5 million.
The projected deficit continues to increase as part of the five-year forecast, reaching $1.4 million in the 2022-2023 school year.
“With respect to reducing future deficit, the sooner that you can implement reductions in recurring spending, the better,” Chady said.
According to the business manager, about 60% of the general revenue expenses come from personnel wages, salaries and benefits.
“When you have so much expenditure in one area, I hate to say it, but that’s usually a good beginning point to look at cost savings and reduction opportunity,” he said.
According to Chady, the administrative team has determined the district needs to do a better job aligning staff to the student enrollment numbers, capacity expectations and initiatives.
He did offer some staffing recommendations that could help reduce expenses including considering not filling open positions, considering an enhanced early retirement benefit to a select group of eligible staff, and using the non-renewal process for financial purposes. According to Chady, preliminary notices of non-renewal must be determined by no later than April 15 with final non-renewal notices provided no later than May 15. The business manager said the district would strive to give the preliminary notices prior to spring break.
Besides staffing, the business manager said the district needs to continue finding other ways to reduce costs such as supplies and purchased serves.
“There are a lot of variables still in the budget, both in the near-term and over the long term over this next five years also, ” Chady said, pointing out while the enrollment has been showing a decrease, the dollar figures associated with state per pupil aid are different whether the student is a district resident, open enrolls into the system or open enrolls out.
“If we can maintain resident student numbers it would be very favorable and help reduce the deficit number,” he said.
There is uncertainty with the state funding levels and while the forecast has an annual approximately 2% salary and benefits increase for staff, Chady said that number could be overly optimistic or not strong enough depending on the economy.
Superintendent Dan Grady said when looking at the budget, it’s not just about cutting the deficit, but also finding money to put toward areas the district sees are helping increase student achievement.
Board President Debbie Frigo said she’s sat through multiple conversations about declining enrollment but every time “it’s a punch to the gut. … It’s just hard to grasp, how can we bring kids back to Marshall.”
She agrees putting funds towards things that lead to student achievement will attract students to the school district.
“I just want the best for our kids and I don’t want to reduce staff,” Frigo said.
Other board news:
• Heard a quarterly update from School Resource Officer Dayne Retallick. He said since school resumed after winter break, he’s had 39 total calls including 16 for check person. Retallick explained the check person calls were for home visits with school staff to check on students who had not been logging into virtual instructions.
Since students have returned to in-person, starting with the Early Learning Center in February until the recent addition of high school in-person availability, the SRO has taken 14 juvenile complaints, which he said can range from a student having a bad day to someone with a greater mental health concern.
Furthermore, he’s had the chance to talk to the ELC, elementary school and middle school students and staff plus the high school freshman about the Speak Up Speak Out initiative.
Retallick mentioned he’s also spending time at the ELC to assist in the lunch room and at recess.
• Learned the district has provided 53,000 free breakfasts and lunches through the school nutrition program since mid-March of 2020. The district is still providing the meals free of charge to the community with a weekly pick up. Each food bundle includes food for five breakfasts and five lunches plus five cartons of chocolate milk and five cartons of 1% milk.
• Approved the Early Childhood and 4-year-old kindergarten 2021-2022 school calendars.
