As students returned to school during the 2020-2021, there were many factors being considered as to when facilities should reopen, particularly when it came to mitigation strategies for COVID-19. While schools enforce the three Ws – wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance – to help prevent the spread of the virus, the physical safety precautions are only part of the picture.
Waterloo School District Pupil Services Director Victoria Kalscheuer said the pandemic has been impacting student’s mental wellness, but not to the extent that had been expected.
Since March 2020, when school buildings were abruptly closed and remote learning was put into place, children in grades PreK-12 have needed to adapt to changes in their education and social interactions. Not only have their homes become an extension of the classroom, youth have been encouraged to maintain social distancing and seen many of the school-based activities struck from the calendar.
Kalscheuer is thankful the district had started to be proactive and created ways for students to connect with the school counselors and psychologists since last spring when schools were abruptly shifted from in-person to remote learning.
“That’s really helped us keep ahead as much as we can and up-to-date,” she said.
Marshall Middle School Social Worker Andrea Fresen said the district, which currently has in-person instruction availability for grades 4K-6, has made its pupil services team available virtually to help any students who may have mental wellness concerns.
Fresen said there is no quantitative data if there has been an increase in symptoms of anxiety or depression but in the past decade, more youth have been showing the symptoms.
“If you add a global pandemic to that, you could make a guess that these symptoms likely aren’t going down and that more people might be experiencing worry and sadness than before,” she said.
However, while the Marshall School district is seeing students struggle, it is also seeing students doing really well.
“Because everyone is in the same boat, we are collectively going through a really tough time,” Fresen said. “It might feel really hard, but if I know that my best friend is going through the same thing, I might feel a little less alone.”
Kalscheuer agreed, noting there are children who are struggling with more worries as the pandemic continues.
Kalscheuer is not surprised that the type of worries students are experiencing are similar to the concerns adults are expressing. She said there are children concerned about catching COVID-19 and potentially passing it along to someone else.
“Right now, I think everyone is kind of anxious about obtaining the vaccines,” she said. “Each stage brings its own degree of concern. It’s really just about helping to ease those worries.”
Fresen said there are many challenges being faced by Marshall students during the pandemic. The Marshall staff member said the CDC has reported these can include changes in routine whether at school or at home, breaks in the continuity of learning, breaks in continuity of health care, missed significant life events, and lost security and safety.
“I would say all of the challenges listed are challenges that we see students here in Marshall experiencing; however, it is still important to note that every student experiences and/or responds to these things differently,” she said.
Additionally, Kalscheuer said there are students who have worried about their grades, especially with the switch to remote instruction “because it can be hard; virtual education takes a different skill set.” She said in the near future, the district will be working with children, especially those in high school, who have been attending school remotely and are struggling to find ways to problem solve the challenges they are encountering with online learning.
For students who have larger worries or fears, Kalscheuer said the district connects them with the school’s counselors, psychologist or even an administrator to help the children problem solve and try to mitigate some of the concerns and help find resources.
While there have been reports of increasing depression among youths in the spring due to schools closing, Kalscheuer has found students are meeting their social needs through technology. She suggested children should find ways to participate in activities and sports by finding access points – this may come in the form of an online class. Students with less access to technology may have been impacted a bit more by the school buildings closing, she said. However, much like the concerns about an uptick in worries, the Waterloo employee said incidents of depression were not at the level it had been anticipated.
“I think we’re doing the best that we can right now, which is pretty outstanding,” the Waterloo staff member said.
According to Fresen, for some students, not being able to see family or friends in the way they had prior to COVID-19 has led to feelings of isolation and loneliness. For others, it could be processing grief due to the loss of a relative due to the virus, she said.
Furthermore, the Marshall social worker said expectations of students may have increased during the current circumstances; this could include logging into classes by themselves, helping take care of siblings, or making themselves lunch.
“And if they are struggling to meet those expectations, that might cause an increase of feelings of inadequacy and frustration. Developmentally, many of those tasks take a higher level of executive functioning that sometimes isn’t fully developed in young people, so there really is a true learning curve for just trying to live day-by-day right now,” Fresen said.
However, Fresen said the Marshall School District has seen a huge increase in student engagement since March.
“Last spring, we were learning new information day-by-day about the virus and how to protect ourselves. Now that we know a lot more, it’s less talk about the virus itself and more just about getting through this new reality. We talk about ways to stay connected to friends and family, ways to stay active, and form a routine,” she said. “Since we haven’t transitioned fully to in-person, we likely won’t be able to see a change until we go through it. Anecdotally, it seems like some students are more hopeful and excited while others continue to have fear and worry about going back to school. Families are needing to make hard decisions and that can be stressful.”
