The Waterloo School District started out the 2021-22 academic year on Wednesday, Sept. 1 with 13 new staff members.
Among the new hires are: Kari Scheifen, kindergarten; Jonthan Cadena, middle school science; Cianna Kruckenberg, middle school ELA; Krista Kaltenberg, third grade; Megan Wagner, third grade; Joe Christensen, fifth grade; Jacob Nachtigal, elementary and intermediate/middle school music; Nathan Campbell, middle school special education; Megan Due, intermediate/middle school special education; Christine Ziemann, intermediate/middle school principal; Teagan Ochoa, PreK-8 counselor; McKinzie Salomaki, speech pathologist; and Michele Armentrout, special education/pupil services director.