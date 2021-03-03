The following Waterloo Middle School seventh grade students were omitted from the first term honor roll list, which was printed in the Feb. 25 edition of The Courier: Chiara Chadwick, Michaela Lewellin, Avery Skalitzky, and Marissa Spoke. The four were named to the principal’s honor roll, which is for students who achieve a 4.0 GPA. The online version of the story has been updated to include their names.

