Marshall middle and high school students will have the opportunity to return to in-person instruction next month, but they all won’t be in the buildings on the same days. Superintendent Dan Grady informed the Marshall School Board at its Jan. 20 meeting both schools will split the population into two groups with each group having in-person instruction two days a week and virtual instruction the remainder of the time.
At the middle school, beginning Feb. 15 seventh graders will have the chance to be in the building on Tuesdays and Thursdays with eighth graders having remote instruction those two days; the seventh graders will have virtual instruction on Wednesdays and Fridays while the eighth graders will attend in person those days. All students will have remote instruction on Mondays.
Similarly, at the high school, starting Feb. 22, students with a last name beginning with A-L will be able to attend class in person Tuesdays and Wednesdays while those with the last name M-Z will have virtual instruction; the two groups will swap on Thursday and Friday. The high school will also follow the rest of the district by having all remote instruction on Mondays.
According to Grady, teachers will provide synchronous instruction. For example, a student with the last name starting with B will attend their chemistry class in-person Wednesday while a student with the last name starting with Q will participate in a livestream of the class at the same time. There will also be times when instruction is asynchronous, he said.
“At the high school we still have a lot of work ahead of us but fortunately my building leadership team has committed to make the best of the situations we have,” said high school Principal Eugene Syvrud.
Grady said the decision to split the schools into two groups is to mitigate the potential of spreading COVID-19 and adhere to the Dane County order that social distancing of at least 6 feet must be abided to the greatest extent possible. Previously, the county had limited the number of students in a classroom to 15, but lifted this restriction.
Middle school Principal Paul Herrick said the entire school staff had been involved in the process of creating the in-person instruction schedule, which he admits is not perfect. He said the middle school did look at what other schools around the state have done for in-person instruction to see what worked and what didn’t work. One of the challenges will be coordinating the schedules of the staff shared between the middle and high schools.
Measures taken by the district are also alleviating some of the fears staff have expressed.
“By and large, staff are feeling really comfortable with the work (facilities services coordinator) Tony (Sullivan) and his team has been doing from a safety standpoint,” Herrick said. “That’s easing some fears.”
Elementary school Principal Kathy Kennon said the boxes of personal protective equipment had to be dusted off since the grades 3-6 students had been expected to have returned earlier in the school year. Each classroom will be equipped with first aid kits so teachers can treat minor injuries, the principal said, adding the isolation room is almost ready to go and should be prepared by the time students return to the building.
“We’ve done a good job preparing and we just really want the kids back,” Kennon said.
Grady said having mitigation plans in place along with the recent availability of a COVID-19 vaccine along with staff input certainly helps alleviate the concerns.
Not all students will be headed back to the schools when the buildings reopen; a survey showed 22% of Early Learning Center families, 21% of elementary school families, 29% of middle school families and 35% of high school families plan to continue the all-virtual instruction model.
Grady said the district is optimistic that after spring break, March 29-April 2, the middle and high school will be able to have all grades 7-12 students attend classes in-person four or five days per week. However, it will wait to see what happens before making a decision.
“It’s about student and staff health, and also the Dane County restrictions,” the superintendent said. “We are optimistic but need to be flexible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.