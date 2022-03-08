School district staff pushed at a March 2 special Waterloo school district meeting for more learning interventions and mental health services when asked how federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds should be spent.
Finance Director Suzi Gould said the input was expected.
“I got a lot of feedback over the past couple weeks and this is what people were telling me,” Gould said.
The district will receive $627,333 as a part of ESSER III.
The funds are to be used to offset costs and expenditures that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with an “additional emphasis on addressing and assessing learning loss,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Districts are required to use at least 20% of their allocations to address and assess learning loss through the implementation of evidence-based interventions.
“I think we need more intervention with our students at the early levels, both in math and reading,” interventionist for grades five and six Krista Sale said. “I think we see so many gaps in our early learners. We have interventions done at the early ages but it’s hard (to) focus on both reading and math.”
She added that the interventionists at the early levels are primarily reading specialists.
“I think there is a need for a second adult in some classrooms. Some students are a grade or more below where they need to be,” first grade teacher Sarah Schneider said.
High School Principal Shawn Bartelt pushed for more at risk programming in his building.
“Due to the last two years, what we’ve seen students, and probably with sophomores and juniors more than seniors, is ‘how are we getting them the 26 credits?’” Bartelt said.
Bartelt said other high schools appear to have an alternate plan for graduation that many times includes attending Madison College, but that could be cost prohibitive for some students because of a price tag between $1,200 and $1,300.
“Maybe it’s something in-house where they can get the state required credits. I do see a need for that in the near future,” Bartelt said.
Others pushed for additional resources for mental health.
“Mental health is coming up a lot. I wonder if we could get something online. Now, you can see your doctor online. If we could have something like that on Zoom. Maybe that could be a cheaper way to offer those services,” school board member Karen Stangler said.
Mental health services are available in the district, but through one person coming in once or twice a week. It is available for students upon request and staff members who qualify for long-term disability also can use it.
“I know we probably need extra staff but these funds are going to be one-time things. We get those funds and then we hire the staff, but then we don’t have the money for that. How does that make us look as a district?” school board member Jim Setz said.
“It’s usually not a good practice,” Gould said, adding that typically leads to a fiscal cliff.
School Board Clerk Deb Stein also brought up the topic of hiring staff through ESSER III funds in her legislature report in the board meeting later in the evening.
“Since they are one-time funds we were advised not to do that,” Stein said.
Gould said funds could be used for a temporary contract with Jefferson County or other entities, but didn’t rule out hiring staff on-site.
“We could look at other grants in the future,” Gould said. “We just have to be conscious that wages are ongoing and grants are not.”
The third round of the funds being released now is from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that provided $122.7 billion in supplemental funds that has gone to states. The DPI will distribute funds after school districts submit a plan for review. The deadline is March 11.