The Marshall School District is considering replacing its academic excellence program with a National Honor Society chapter.
Marshall School Board members were in favor of weighing reinstating a NHS chapter, which was eliminated five years ago, in part, because of NHS’ four pillars of eligibility. Eligibility is determined by having high grades, volunteering or donating in their community, exhibit leadership and show good character.
In order to qualify for NHS, students must show success in the classroom by earning a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, which comes out to a B average. Students also must voluntarily contribute to their school or community, without compensation.
Students must also exhibit leadership through being resourceful, good problem solvers and idea contributors through school or community activities. They also must show good character by being cooperative; demonstrating honesty and liability; showing respect for others and maintaining a clean disciplinary record.
“The four pillars are in line with what I think we should expect of our students in the district,” Board President Debbie Frigo said.
Board member Eric Armstrong, as a former NHS member, touted the benefits of NHS as an additional way to motivate students to have success in and out of the classroom.
“The want for it has come to our school, but it seems like a reasonable question. We have a history of NHS,” Armstrong said.
District finance director Bob Chady said the decision to forgo NHS occurred about five years ago and it was financial. To have an NHS chapter, districts must pay an annual $385 fee.
“The $385 fee is not insignificant but it is manageable,” Armstrong said.
The district is mulling who to advise the current academic excellence group and eventually, if approved, the high school NHS chapter. High school business education teacher, the previous NHS advisor, Todd Carroll is retiring from the district.
Superintendent Dan Grady said he would discuss it with High School Principal Eugene Syvrud and bring it back to the board in fall or winter.
“Turning up the academics is certainly a goal,” Grady said.
The district has been looking for ways to improve grades after the high school received an overall score of 47.9 on a 100-point scale on 2020-21 school report cards, which failed to meet expectations. After report card data was released late last year, Grady said that no one in the district was satisfied with the student assessment scores.