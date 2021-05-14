Through the generosity of Farmers and Merchants State Bank the Marshall School District’s fundraising campaign for new scoreboards at the stadium and in the high school gym has come to a quick close. The district was seeking two more sponsors to fund the project but the bank graciously secured both spots.
“All I can say is wow. We are so grateful to all of the folks at F&M for partnering with us for this much needed project. We weren’t sure if we’d be able to fill either of the two remaining spots we had open, but for F&M to step up and take both spots truly speaks volumes about how much they care about our community along with our students and families that represent Marshall,” said Marshall Athletic Director Matt Kleinheinz.
Kim Abraham, Farmers and Merchants State Bank VIce President and CMO, was excited the bank had the opportunity to help out.
“As a local community bank since 1897 we have always been first in line when it comes to contributing and volunteering to help strengthen our neighborhoods and towns,” she said. “It’s our goal to remain a financial partner for life. We care because we live here, too, and realize that it’s our responsibility and an honor to help whenever we can.”
Justine Hellenbrand and Malinda Weisensel from Farmers and Merchants State Bank presented the check for the sponsorship to Kleinheinz last week.
The project is on schedule according to Kleinheinz and the scoreboards will be installed over the summer, most likely in June.