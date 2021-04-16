Families anticipating what the 2021-2022 Waterloo School District calendar looks like will have to wait a bit longer. A couple months ago, the school board opted to have the staff look at revising the academic schedule, which includes days for staff professional development, winter and spring break, and parent-teacher conferences. The proposed calendar was brought before the Waterloo School Board at its April 12 meeting.
The board decided to send the calendar back to the staff for possible amendments. Overall, the board members would like two less days of the staff development/collaboration.
According to board President Matt Schneider, the amended calendar has fewer student contact days at 173 but more days for staff collaboration and professional development at 12.5. There would be a staff collaboration/development day in September, October, November, January, February, March, April and May and 4.5 teacher days in August. The calendar as presented does exceed the minimum instructional hours set by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Henning has struggled with the calendar because while he wants to honor the school board’s wishes to send it back to staff for recommendations with few guidelines in place, “this is definitely a much different calendar than we have had before.”
Board members were polled with four saying they did not support what was presented. Board member Deb Stein suggested a possible compromise – reducing the full day of development to half days or having a staff development day in alternate months.
Vice President Nancy Thompson said her biggest concern with the proposed calendar was the decrease in student instruction days.
“I support staff collaboration, I think it’s crucial but I don’t want it on the backs of the students,” she said.
According to her, the staff proposal has five fewer contact days, which accounts for 2,040 instructional minutes, than the original 2021-2022 calendar.
The board vice president agrees more staff development and collaboration time may make teachers more effective, but the instructional hours lost by having fewer teaching days cannot be made up.
“If we approve this calendar as is and cut back five student instruction days, we’re going backwards, not forward,” she said.
Board member Kate Lewandowski had the opposite stance, saying she loved the staff calendar proposal.
“I think one of the reasons teaching applicants have gone down is the schedule. As you know, teachers are running on high speed all the time and that’s overwhelming,” she said. “Especially this year, it’s taken a toll on their mental health and if we want our teachers to be effective in the classroom, they need time to plan. They need time to collaborate. They need that as a break for themselves and to help them lower the stress to feel like they are prepared every time they are in front of our students.”
Buildings and grounds projects
There are several projects the district would like to complete this year, including projects that would be paid for through Fund 10 (the general fund) and Fund 49 (referendum money). The projects were recommended for approval by the district’s buildings and grounds committee.
The board approved moving forward with the proposed projects.
Board Clerk Gene Kegler said some of the items on the list were supposed to be completed as part of the referendum building project, such as replacing the remaining building keys.
“We still have two different systems that are not working together,” he said. The approximate cost for this project is $28,000.
Some of the other projects are more commons/cafeteria seating with a price tag of $50,000 and the climbing wall, also priced at $50,000.
One of the most expensive projects is resurfacing the track, which has an approximate cost of $100,000.
“We’ve been trying to get by with that but it’s been catching up to us so we need to get it done,” Kegler said.
He noted while it seems like the total approximate cost of $304,363 for the seven projects - which also includes pneumatic HVAC controls, adding playground shade and purchasing new floor scrubbers - seems like a lot of money but in looking at past years, the district had spent $1 million on projects.
Schneider said while the projects suggested for completion this year may seem like a lot of money, it is a small percentage of the district’s overall costs.
Three-year items include replacing pool tiles, grates and valves; tennis court asphalt; batting cages; water softener; older air handling units; elementary school playground asphalt; worn flooring; and a few sections of roof.
Other board news:
• Two staff members were issued contract non-renewals letters for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to the board informer packet, while some may associate these letters with job performance, it is most often determined by whether the position is needed or not based on student population.
According to the informer packet: “These reductions are an unfortunate representative of how tight things are in educational finance. We simply cannot afford to keep a position if the student numbers do not warrant keeping it. In the end, the District sometimes needs to part ways with good employees.”
• A large facet of district staff will see increases in pay next year after the board approved compensation for the 2021-2022 academic year. According to the board informer packet, the increases represent a 1.5% or better increase. Certified staff and administrative support staff will have compensation increase by $1,200. All support staff, lifeguards and fitness center attendants will receive a 25-cent per hour raise. Fitness instructor compensation will increase from $10 to $13 per hour while summer custodians will see a raise from $11 to $13 an hour. All co-curricular advisors/coaches will have a compensation increased in each cell by 5%.
The personnel committee recommended the compensation increase. The figures were based on the Consumer Price Index, which increased approximately 1.5%.
“It’s also good to check with outside districts,” Henning said. “We still have to have competitive (compensation).”
• Teagan Ochoa and Jessica Leonard were hired as the new PreK-8 counselor and the grades 5-8 intervention and instructional coach respectively. The board also accepted the resignation of cross-categorical teacher Noa Martinsen.
