In an effort to attract and retain talented staff and be competitive with nearby school districts, the Marshall School Board voted April 22 to increase staff wages across the board.
District Business Director Bob Chady outlined the pay scale for certified, hourly, salaried support, and administrative staff before the board members, who met via online video and phone conferencing.
Chady said he and district administrator Dan Grady have fretted and stressed during the previous week as to the timing of bringing the increased compensation forward to the board “when so many in our local community are perhaps being laid off, unemployed, etc.”
However, the business manager said the real motivation to put the recommendation forward was due to the May 15 deadline for offering contracts to staff.
Board member Paul Wehking noted his concern about the optics of the district increasing the salary of teaching staff when many residents are struggling financially.
Grady said the district had been recently reflecting on the current economic situation.
“Everyone is having those same thoughts and the reality is that we need Marshall to be the best place for our staff to work,” he said. “We calibrated with timing and we talked with other area superintendents and in terms of calendar, Marshall is doing what Marshall has done in terms of when we’re doing this so all staff know about wages and salary for next year.”
Chady said every certified full-time teaching staff member will receive a salary increase of $849.33; those who work less than full time with the district will have this same amount pro-rated based on their full-time equivalency. Teachers would also receive an increase to match the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
He explained the formula used by the district to calculate this increase is to award newer and tenured teachers the same amount. The business director said if Marshall instead used a straight percentage increase based on the staff member’s current salary, the disparity between the most senior teachers and newer staff would continue to widen.
Chady recommended the hourly staff pay increase 60-cents per hour for all hourly staff in the district including school secretaries, custodians, food service, and educational aids.
“Up until six weeks ago, we were playing with a $1 an hour increase and that was going to be our recommendation to the board … to bring our hourly wage scale into a more competitive position,” he said. “But, we thought the $1 per hour was a bit aggressive in our current economic times.”
As for the seven salaried support staff positions in the district, the overall increases will be $1,133 for each full-time employee. Chady said this amount will again be pro-rated for those who do not work full time for the district.
Furthermore, the business director said the recommendation was for an increase of $1,750 for each of the eight administration positions.
Board vice president Debbie Frigo said questioning whether the district should be providing wage increases is not a reflection on how the district employees are valued.
“We do value our employees,” she said. “I think the question is: are we going to have the money to run the district based on what we’re going through in the world today? This has nothing to do with valuing staff. We have to be prudent and we have to ask the questions.”
Chady said in order to cover the increase expense, the administration will have to look where it can find cuts to other parts of the budget and reallocating resources between line items. He added there are a future vacant hourly positions the district will likely not be refilled.
Related to the pay increases was approval of an updated employee compensation framework. Grady said creating the framework was almost a two-year process through a committee.
“The compensation is both predictable and obtainable through a point system,” he said, noting a staff member who earns 40 points during the year will be given a salary increase for the following year “giving some type of ownership to staff.”
The board also approved 2020-2021 teacher contracts; based on the previous action, the contracts would include the staff member’s anticipated salary.
