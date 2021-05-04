The time has come to resurface the Waterloo High School track after the process was last done 13 years ago. The school board voted at a special April 26 meeting to approve a bid of $96,878 from American Systems of Wisconsin. The district had initially budgeted $117,000 for the project.
“We’ve gotten our life out of the old surface and decided to replace that and get it fixed up for another 10 years or so,” Superintendent Brian Henning said.
Athletic Director Dave Frisell met with three companies to bid the project and American Systems came in with the low bid. Additionally, it uses the same materials as the existing track surface.
“I was very comfortable with all the things they were talking about when we walked the track,” he said, noting American Systems was comfortable with the district’s timeline of having the work done in late June into early July.
The company would lay down a new 3/8 inch latex surface, which is the same height as the current track.
“The track isn’t in great shape but all three bids did say they were very surprised at how good of shape the track was in for 13 years since the last time we did anything with it,” Frisell said.
Board member Matt Schneider inquired about the mention of a drainage system that would need to be checked and upgraded at the time of the resurfacing. Frisell said there is a low spot on the southwest corner of the track, and some drainage work has been done on that spot.
While the athletic director does not know the history of the area being referenced, “it looks like there’s a second drain on the southwest corner of the track that was put in by somebody at some point … and it causes some puddling down in that corner.”
Frisell said all three bidders indicated wanting to do some work to ensure the puddling would stop; the price for the work was included in the estimates.
Other board news:
• Offered a contract to Christine Ziemann for the position of intermediate/middle school principal effective July 1. According to the board packet, Ziemann is currently employed as the Beaver Dam Middle School principal and has 26 years in the field of education including seven years in administration.
A contract was also offered to Jessica Martin for the intermediate school special education position.
Additionally, the board accepted the resignations of intermediate school teacher Kaitlyn Everson, elementary school music teacher Mary Baranski, and food service employee Karla Lippert.
• Approved the annual CESA 2 contract for services.
• Elected Nancy Thompson serve as the board president, Kate Lewandowski as vice president, Debra Stein as clerk, and Karen Stangler as treasurer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.